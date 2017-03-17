Advertising

On March 16, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer got into the St. Patrick's Day spirit early by wearing a green tie to his daily press conference/shoutathon. Unfortunately, he forgot that green screen technology is now accessible on every single computer and phone in the world now. So BuzzFeed's Jesse McLaren decided to have some fun with the footage. He posted his experiment on Twitter, where it's gone viral for obvious reasons.

What happens when u wear a green tie on TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/gAohulqeck — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 16, 2017

Poor Spicey just can't win. It's enough to make any press secretary cry, "Faith and begorra!"

