During a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer once again invited the jeers of the internet by making a poorly-thought-out comparison between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and OG Nazi Adolph Hitler.

Here's the moment.



Spicer: "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons." —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/512wfBOoq5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 11, 2017

Referring to Assad's use of gas in an attack that killed dozens, including children, last Tuesday, Spicer said that even someone "as despicable as Hitler" didn't "sink to using chemical weapons." Spicer seemingly forgot that Hitler did use chemical weapons, specifically gas, to execute millions of Jews, Romani, homosexuals, and handicapped people during the Holocaust. Luckily, the people of Twitter were there to remind Spicer of his little oopsie.

"Hitler didn’t even sink to the level of using chemical weapons."

Sean Spicer



There speaks a man without a history degree. — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) April 11, 2017

its time for sean spicer to admit he doesnt know who hitler is https://t.co/59nEQeev7s — exhausted father 🌹 (@markpopham) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer: Even Hitler never had a little mustache like Ashad. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 11, 2017

Pepsi, United, and Sean Spicer in a relay right now and Spicer just got the baton — Caro (@socarolinesays) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer's subconscious is the character in Office Space that is trying desperately to get fired https://t.co/gIPA1L7gEx — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 11, 2017

This is the day Sean Spicer became Press Secretary. — Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer just said Assad is worse than Hitler because Hitler "didn't use chemical weapons."



Also, Happy Passover from the White House. — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) April 11, 2017

For once, Spicer got a chance to explain himself during the press conference. A reporter, who immediately grasped the problem with his claim, asked him to explain it. Then Spicer gratefully dug his hole ten times deeper.

Spicer tries to clarify Hitler remark.



Says this: "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing."—via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/xdFkhLsaiX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 11, 2017

Spicer said, "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Ashad [sic] is doing… He was bringing them into the Holocaust centers." Of course, Twitter was paying attention.

so German Jews weren't his own people? — Adam Wagner (@thewaggrocrag) April 11, 2017

And that wasn't even the only problem.

I believe Sean Spicer just referred to Nazi death camps as "Holocaust centers."



Anyhoo, this press briefing brought to you by Stormfront. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 11, 2017

Even better were those "Holocaust Centers" Hitler apparently established. Very comfortable, yet deadly day spas. — eric stockel (@estockel) April 11, 2017

Look, the Press Secretary may have just called concentration camps "holocaust centers," but at least he didn't do it during Passover. — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer really called concentration camps "holocaust centers" like Hitler was sending Jews to the YMCA — Zito (@_Zeets) April 11, 2017

Did it end there? Of course not.

And just for good measure, he called him "Ashad." https://t.co/bQ8da1gmxE — Joshua Connelly 🏳️‍🌈 (@joshuakconnelly) April 11, 2017

Yes and then "Ashad " pic.twitter.com/NH8bQlCFzX — Aamir Altaf (@aamiraltaf71) April 11, 2017

It's hard to imagine that Sean Spicer's life could get any more humiliating. Then again, I have that thought every day.

