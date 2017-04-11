During a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer once again invited the jeers of the internet by making a poorly-thought-out comparison between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and OG Nazi Adolph Hitler.
Referring to Assad's use of gas in an attack that killed dozens, including children, last Tuesday, Spicer said that even someone "as despicable as Hitler" didn't "sink to using chemical weapons." Spicer seemingly forgot that Hitler did use chemical weapons, specifically gas, to execute millions of Jews, Romani, homosexuals, and handicapped people during the Holocaust. Luckily, the people of Twitter were there to remind Spicer of his little oopsie.
For once, Spicer got a chance to explain himself during the press conference. A reporter, who immediately grasped the problem with his claim, asked him to explain it. Then Spicer gratefully dug his hole ten times deeper.
Spicer said, "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Ashad [sic] is doing… He was bringing them into the Holocaust centers." Of course, Twitter was paying attention.
And that wasn't even the only problem.
Did it end there? Of course not.
It's hard to imagine that Sean Spicer's life could get any more humiliating. Then again, I have that thought every day.