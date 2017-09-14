Advertising

Sean Spicer, the second-best Sean Spicer after Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer, has crawled out of the bushes to talk to Jimmy Kimmel about Trump's tweets, crowd sizes, Anthony Scaramucci and more.

giphy

On Wednesday, Spicer received a surprisingly warm reception when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, looking about 600% less tense than he did when he was behind that podium as Press Secretary. We have to admit, it takes balls to go on Kimmel's show knowing that you are about to be properly roasted for 20-minutes straight, but compared to his previous job, this interview was probably cake.

Advertising

Check it out:

Kimmel was not shy about jumping right in and confronting Spicer about those now-famous "inauguration crowd size" comments.

"Right off the bat, your first-ever press conference — you get in there, and it’s the day after the inauguration, and you are charged with the job with going in front of the press," says Kimmel, "And saying that the inauguration crowd was the biggest crowd, I think, ever, biggest audience …"

Advertising

"Yes, I’m aware of it," interrupts Spicer, laughing. "I appreciate the reminder of how it went down."

He clarified:

"Your job as press secretary is to represent the president’s voice and to make sure that you are articulating what he believes … whether or not you agree or not isn’t your job. Your job is to give him advice, which is what we would do on a variety of issues all the time. But ultimately, he’s the president. He would say ‘I agree with you’ sometimes, or ‘That’s a good point,’ incorporate it; or sometimes he would say, depending on the issue, ‘Look, I know what I believe, and this is what I think the right thing to do is.'"

Advertising

giphy

Sure, Spicer mostly acted like an ex who is pretending their breakup was amicable when it actually messy as hell, but it was nice to see that he had sense of humor about it.

However, we were definitely taken aback when Spicer revealed that he thought Melissa McCarthy's impression of him was "kind of funny."

Please, Sean. You no longer work for Trump— you don't have to lie anymore. That shit was f*cking HILARIOUS.

Advertising

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.