Sean Spicer tried to get a journalist fired over this gnarly, sexual tweet about Ivanka.

Another Trump book, Media Madness by Fox News host Howard Kurtz, is doing its best to fill the headline void left by Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury. An excerpt of the new book, coming out January 29, reveals Sean Spicer's reaction to a December 2016 tweet that went viral for, as we say in the business, "the wrong reasons." Remember this one? Twitter via The Forward "Either Trump is fucking his daughter or he's shirking nepotism laws," wrote then-Politico reporter Julie Ioffe, linking to an article that reported Ivanka Trump would "get [a White House] office in [the] same space" usually reserved for the first lady. Politico quickly rebuked their reporter, who was already planning a move to The Atlantic. Iofffe also apologized to the internet and deleted the tweet. It was a tasteless, offensive tweet that I regret and have deleted. I am truly and deeply sorry. It won't happen again. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) December 14, 2016

It looks like none of that was enough for former White House Director of Communications Sean Spicer, who at some point called Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg and demanded her firing. Goldberg defended the reporter, asking Spicer: "Haven't you said some stupid shit in your life?" If you let the light hit it in just the right way, Spicer's comeback is actually hilarious in a self-deprecating, trying-to-repress-the-media sort of way: "I say stupid shit every day. I have never suggested anyone, much less a president, is fucking his daughter." Sean Spicer, whose greatest hits would include adamantly inflating crowd sizes at Trump's inauguration and perhaps mistaking Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for a collection of Christmas carols, might actually be poking fun at himself there.

Although maybe that's not surprising, since he did that again at the Emmys, (much to the audience's horror): According to the excerpt of the Kurtz book obtained by Page Six, the Spicer phone call all but "guaranteed Ioffe's employment... [Goldberg] couldn't let an... administration tell him whom to hire or fire." Well, suppose there's no better time for this GIF: Here's to more Spicer anecdotes come January 29.