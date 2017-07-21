On Friday, Sean Spicer announced that he is leaving the White House, leaving just a gaggle of Goebbelses to do the president's bidding. From his first day at the podium declaring that "[Donald Trump's] was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, PERIOD," Spicer's tenure as White House press secretary has been filled with a lot of lies, and naturally, a lot of laughs to cope with the lies and attempts to attack the very philosophical nature of "truth."
The man had proven himself to be a meme magnet, inspiring content with every dumb statement and public appearance. Let us reflect on the best of these extremely bad times.
(For maximum impact, read while listening to Sarah McLachlan's "I Will Remember You.")
1. Spicer Facts
The day after Trump's inauguration, Sean Spicer was immediately sent out to humiliate himself and declare that contrary to all numbers and reports, the crowd size at the swearing-in was YUGE. People instantly caught on to the lie, so created some Spicer-inspired "facts" of their own.
2. His beef with Dippin' Dots.
After he became the president's spokesperson, people wanted to see what the dude was all about, so dug back deep into his tweets. A consistent trend in the life of Spicey is that for seven years, the man has harbored a grudge against little ice cream balls.
The old tweets went viral, and sh*t got real when the CEO of Dippin' Dots replied and called him a hypocrite.
CEO Scott Fischer wrote him an open letter, saying:
As you may or may not know, Dippin’ Dots are made in Kentucky by hundreds of hard working Americans in the heartland of our great country. As a company, we’re doing great. We’ve enjoyed double-digit growth in sales for the past three years. That means we’re creating jobs and opportunities. We hear that's on your agenda too.
That is the greatest response from a brand of all time, period.
3. When people discovered his Venmo.
Spicey's profile on the popular money-transferring app Venmo was discovered back in February, and people took the opportunity to hit him up for cash for a variety of reasons.
4. When he coined the phrase "Holocaust centers."
In April, during Passover, Spicer decided to evoke Hitler in trying to explain why Russia might want to stop supporting Bashar Al-Assad after his sarin gas attack. And evoke Hitler he did, saying that not even Hitler used chemical weapons, forgetting about the LITERAL GAS CHAMBERS.
Good ole Sean tried desperately to recover, saying "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Ashad [sic] is doing… He was bringing them into the Holocaust centers."
And a new, extremely dark, dank meme was born.
5. When he wore a green tie on TV.
Dude. Everyone knows you don't wear green on TV, and not only because it isn't your color.
6. When he hid in/"among" the bushes.
Way back when Trump leveled his first assault on the Justice Department by firing James Comey, people had questions, and Spicey didn't have answers. So he hid. In the bushes.
Sorry, "among" the bushes.
The meme thrived for months, but died as soon as Embarrassing Dad Bill Clinton got in on the joke, hiding between George and George W.
7. All things Melissa McCarthy.
3 words: Radical. Moose. Lambs.
Goodbye, Sean Spicer.
You swallowed your gum, and you swallowed your pride.