White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his grand return to the podium for his first on-camera press briefing in two weeks, stepping out for an administration that thinks the messaging (and not the darn Russia thing) is the source of their problems. That's like saying that after a catastrophic crash, a car just needs a better paint job.

This morning, White House communications director Mike Dubke quit, begging the question, "Wait, someone was directing these communications?"

And now, in an attempt to communicate on behalf of a White House that thinks they can lie their way out of messes that they've lied themselves into, Sean Spicer aggressively said a whole lot of nothing which, in Trumpworld, is everything.

Most notably, Spicer refused to answer whether Donald Trump knew about Jared Kushner seeking back-channel communications with Russia using Russian equipment in the Russian embassy. Russia.

Sean Spicer refuses to answer whether President Trump knew about Jared Kushner’s back channels with Russia https://t.co/yfOngKx5ra — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017

Spicey notably contradicted his own president, who dignified the reports about Kushner and the Russians with an unsourced retweet of Fox & Friends.

Spicer: Questions about Kushner asking for secret Russia backchannel are assuming facts from anonymous sources



Trump: pic.twitter.com/mUBFFsC4iZ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 30, 2017

Congressman Ted Lieu suggested that Spicer couldn't deny the story because the Russians could immediately leak what Kushner said.

Sean Spicer can't deny Kushner story b/c Russians can leak what Kushner said. #Kushner is compromised. He must lose sec clearance & resign. https://t.co/B89zjuB14D — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 30, 2017

In a moment almost indistinguishable from a Melissa McCarthy parody, Spicer went full Trump and went off on "Fake News," insisting that reporters on Twitter are "perpetuating false narratives," for suggesting such out-there takes as "Trump is rude."

Interesting that as the English language evolves, "fake" has simply come to mean "bad."

Sadly, Spicer wasn't indoors and couldn't run off into the nearest bush, a safe space he so badly craves.

The Bush administration. Giphy

Without nearby shrubbery, Spicer promptly closed up his folder and bolted, after a noticeably short period of time.

CLIP: White House Press Corps reacts to @PressSec Sean Spicer departing briefing. Full video here: https://t.co/GOZNdDhDF8 pic.twitter.com/MJc1VzbFxy — CSPAN (@cspan) May 30, 2017

Notice, as Spicer bolts, a reporter yells, "Is Kushner fake news?" and the press pool boos him for deserting them.

Perhaps Spicer had to leave immediately because he got an idea where Trump might be physically hiding his soul.

His performance was widely reviewed as "devastating" and "terrible."

Sean Spicer is wearing his personal defeat and humiliation on his sleeve today — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 30, 2017

At this point, Sean Spicer is little more than a meat balloon inflated by exasperated sighs. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 30, 2017

Sean Spicer is conducting this press conference like he has zero fucks because he gave them all to Satan. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 30, 2017

Sean Spicer's briefing today? Lies, lies, lies & literally booed whilst fleeing the "briefing" room. This WH is an absolute disgrace. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 30, 2017

sean spicer has spent 4 months and 10 days lying to the press and the public, and today complained that there are too many falsehoods — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) May 30, 2017

Oh, and by the way, Spicer simply "hasn't asked" if Trump accepts that climate change is caused by human activity, which is kind of an important issue that concerns the future durability of the planet.

Spicer says he has not specifically asked Pres. Trump if he believes human activity contributes to climate change https://t.co/6MZJ1ovbOH — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2017

Someone should tell Spicer that he should be concerned about climate change—it just might affect his favorite bushes.

Welcome back, Spicy.

The bushes await.

