Today Sean Spicer resigned from his position as White House press secretary, the New York Times reports. Spicer allegedly told President Donald Trump that he disagreed with Trump appointing New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as the communications director.
Spicey OUT!
And, of course, Twitter went nuts.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump employed his usual M.O. of tweeting to distract people from the news of Spicer's resignation.
We'll have to wait a bit to see if it's all true. You never know, when Sean Spicer says something.
