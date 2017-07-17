Advertising

After what seems like months in the bushes, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is back at the podium, and is lying as shamelessly as ever.

Spicey Time has yet to return to its regular schedule as America's favorite afternoon soap opera, though. Today's press conference was off-camera, because he'd rather you not see his lips move as he lies.

Here are three pictures of Spicer taken in rapid succession. If you scroll through them quickly it's almost like this briefing is on camera pic.twitter.com/luOivzGZSO — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) July 17, 2017

But reporters at the briefing are sharing highlights from the latest lie-a-thon.

Here are the two most important lies.

1. Spicer on Don Jr.

Shot:

.@PressSec says “there was nothing as far as we know that would lead anyone to believe” that Don Jr. meeting wasn’t about adoption policy. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 17, 2017

Chaser:

Except for the part where DON JR. HIMSELF RELEASED EMAILS ADMITTING HE TOOK THE MEETING BECAUSE HE WAS PROMISED DIRT ON HILLARY CLINTON. https://t.co/H0QYViJS1p — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 17, 2017

How about the subject line of Don Jr.'s email: "Russia-Clinton-private and confidential.” https://t.co/FxzYifpYlm https://t.co/wiwci7Toyd — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 17, 2017

Sure, Don Jr. released the emails where he took the meeting for the explicit purpose of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton and then the president later defended it as "politics!" But what does he know?

2. Spicer on the White House hosting "Made in America Week" as Donald and Ivanka Trump produce all their sh*t overseas.

Shot:

.@PressSec says “it’s not appropriate for me to stand up here and talk about a business” but POTUS/Ivanka retains financial stakes — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 17, 2017



Chaser:

Not only did Trump not divest from his business—he's visited them 54 times as POTUS & tweeted 8x this wknd promoting an event at one of them https://t.co/2JwwSOEYoy — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 17, 2017

Asked abt Ivanka's company products, Spicer concedes: "There are certain things that we may not have the capacity to do here anymore." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 17, 2017

Spicer says "inappropriate" to discuss Trump's businesses



So ok 4 Trump 2 promote & profit from them but not 2 respond to questions abt it — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) July 17, 2017

Just because President Trump and White House advisor or whatever Ivanka Trump profit from their business while crafting policy, why should they be held accountable?!?

Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly, Sean Spicer gotta lie.

Giphy

Back to the bushes with you, Sean.

