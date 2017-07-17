After what seems like months in the bushes, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is back at the podium, and is lying as shamelessly as ever.
Spicey Time has yet to return to its regular schedule as America's favorite afternoon soap opera, though. Today's press conference was off-camera, because he'd rather you not see his lips move as he lies.
But reporters at the briefing are sharing highlights from the latest lie-a-thon.
Here are the two most important lies.
1. Spicer on Don Jr.
Shot:
Chaser:
Sure, Don Jr. released the emails where he took the meeting for the explicit purpose of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton and then the president later defended it as "politics!" But what does he know?
2. Spicer on the White House hosting "Made in America Week" as Donald and Ivanka Trump produce all their sh*t overseas.
Shot:
Chaser:
Just because President Trump and White House advisor or whatever Ivanka Trump profit from their business while crafting policy, why should they be held accountable?!?
Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly, Sean Spicer gotta lie.
Back to the bushes with you, Sean.