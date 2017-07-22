Advertising

Sean Spicer has officially exited the Trump Administration, much to the excitement of the White House gardeners. So what does to former Press Secretary of a president who's redefining media have to say about his job? Not much, it turns out. Spicer gave his first post-resignation interview to Fox's Sean Hannity on Friday night, and he pretty much used the platform to complain about Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of him on 'SNL.'

In an interview that aired Friday night on Hannity, Spicer admitted, "I'm a prankster, I like a good joke. I think when it's funny, it's funny," but added, "Sometimes it goes from funny to mean."

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Spicer doesn't seem to have a sense of humor about McCarthy's beloved screaming, spitting, water-gun toting caricature. "I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there's a lot of it that was over the line," Spicer told Hannity. "It wasn't funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious." Here's where you're wrong, buddy: It was definitely funny.

Spicer then tried to wheel back his statements: "But there were some skits on late-night television that I did crack up at. ... You have to have a little bit of a thick skin if you're going to do this."

Spicer isn't the only one who's thinking about 'SNL.' In the wake of his resignation, everyone on Twitter thought first of McCarthy.

Sean Spicer, you'll be missed as Press Secretary, well no, WILL miss McCarthy doing Spicey on SNL!🤣pic.twitter.com/rr4dmgXOkI — ♀️ The Anti-Trump (@Im_TheAntiTrump) July 21, 2017

I know SNL fans are sad about Sean Spicer. But his replacement is a guy with no government experience called "The Mooch." So it'll be fine. pic.twitter.com/SjOAZ5CrL8 — Bryan Tucker (@BTuckertime) July 21, 2017

my mom stayed up last night to see how snl would make fun of sean spicer i had to tell her it was friday poor thing — memekinley (@Mackinley_S) July 22, 2017

I love that Sean Spicer resigned and the only thing people care about is whether Melissa McCarthy will keep playing Spicy on SNL. 🙌🏼👌🏼😂 — GigiEngle (@GigiEngle) July 21, 2017

The only sad thing about Sean Spicer's resignation: No more #snl jokes. I'm sure #melissamccarthy will come up with something though. pic.twitter.com/4O28Ew3cuP — Carlos Edwards-Diaz (@Carlos_the_RN) July 21, 2017

But the people that matter here, aka the politicians, don't have as much time as Trump and Spicey to rave on about 'SNL.'

Just asked Nancy Pelosi about Spicer resignation. "I don't even care," she says. — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) July 21, 2017

