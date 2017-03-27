Advertising

Sound the alarm: Sean Spicer's mouth has embarrassed him once again, and this time it's not even what came out of it. It's what's inside that Spicer mouth this time, plastered to those Spicer teeth, obstructing that Spicer truth.

Does... Does Sean Spicer have lettuce in his teeth? pic.twitter.com/W6MCqYrL0Y — s shepard (@tinyshep_) March 27, 2017

Yes, Sean Spicer took to his press briefing on Monday with a blemish in his face. But since Twitter's already mocked him for his crazy twists of logic, wearing his flag pin upside down, and boldly lying, they decided to let this faux pax slide.

Just kidding—that's an alternative fact. Twitter was brutal. After all, this is a man who reportedly swallows two and a half packs of gum by noon each day. How'd it miss that fleck of spinach?

1.

Sean Spicer’s teeth are a sanctuary city for spinach. #PressBriefing pic.twitter.com/JgPelp2Qxx — Jose Antonio Ojeda (@ojedasbodega) March 27, 2017

2.

I desperately want a reporter to ask Sean Spicer what he has in his teeth pic.twitter.com/hu3rRAwd6B — Alexandra Gallant (@Gallantdesigner) March 27, 2017

3.

What the hell is in Sean Spicer's teeth? Spinach or treason? #PressBriefing — Broadnax Broadcast (@JohnnyBroadnax) March 27, 2017

4.

How many tweets about that black stuff in Sean Spicer's teeth are coming? #spicer #SpicerFacts — Bashk (@Bashk28) March 27, 2017

(Answer: a lot.)

5.

Sean Spicer is apparently doing a live presser with food in his teeth. He should have read "The Media Training Bible" (see #3). h/t @giavos pic.twitter.com/mZYMl6zGvF — Mr. Media Training (@MrMediaTraining) March 27, 2017

6.

Thou shalt make sure you don't have spinach in your teeth before attempting to lie through them.#SeanSpicer #PressBriefing — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) March 27, 2017

7.

What is wrong with .@PressSec Sean Spicer's lower left teeth. Does lying make your teeth turn black? #Sad ! — Shahram GhadimiNavai (@sgnsgn303) March 27, 2017

8.

9.

If Sean Spicer had true friends, they would've told him that he has something in his teeth, before going on live tv pic.twitter.com/BirAs49T45 — Vanessa (@vanessa_leighs) March 27, 2017

10.

Let's be very clear, Liar Sean Spicer has absolutely no credibility. He lies for a corrupt WH and it's starting to show on his teeth. 🙃 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 27, 2017

11.

What is in Sean Spicer's teeth at the White House Press Briefing today? — Laura M. B. Ashley (@raingal7) March 27, 2017

12.

*fervently searches "sean spicer AND tooth OR teeth" to see if i'm not alone* — Kristina Lucare🥂i (@KristinaLuca) March 27, 2017

13.

14.

15.

Sean Spicer's whole thing is "guy with spinach in his teeth" — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 27, 2017

