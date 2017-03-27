Sound the alarm: Sean Spicer's mouth has embarrassed him once again, and this time it's not even what came out of it. It's what's inside that Spicer mouth this time, plastered to those Spicer teeth, obstructing that Spicer truth.
Yes, Sean Spicer took to his press briefing on Monday with a blemish in his face. But since Twitter's already mocked him for his crazy twists of logic, wearing his flag pin upside down, and boldly lying, they decided to let this faux pax slide.
Just kidding—that's an alternative fact. Twitter was brutal. After all, this is a man who reportedly swallows two and a half packs of gum by noon each day. How'd it miss that fleck of spinach?
(Answer: a lot.)