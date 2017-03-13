Advertising

How do you tell if the President is lying? His lips are moving! LOL!

During today's White House press briefing, NBC reporter Peter Alexander grilled White House press secretary Sean Spicer on whether the things President Trump says are "real" or "phoney." And Spicer got suspiciously squeaky as he gave his response.

Alexander first asked Spicer, "When the president says something, can trust it?" referring to claims the president made last week about the jobs report, as well as his claims that Obama "wiretapped" him.

Advertising

Not getting a straight answer from Spicer, he persisted. "The question you have still not answered is, can you say affirmatively that whenever the president says something, we can trust it to be real?" he asked.

Spicer's voice then went up nearly an octave, as he replied: "If he's not joking, of course!"

He then launched into one of his signature non-answers:

Every time that he speaks authoritatively — that he speaks, he’s speaking as president of the United States.

Advertising

You can watch the awkward moment here:

Flag—

Peter Alexander: When the president says something, can trust it?



Spicer: "If he's not joking, of course." —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/iNQqWtCCVx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 13, 2017

As far as those bizarre wiretapping claims, Alexander asked if that was a "joke" and Spicer replied that, no, "he does believe it."

Much like me, most people on Twitter aren't finding Trump's "jokes" particularly funny.

Advertising

Wow. This is just not even funny. How do we get crazy out of the White House? — Not ready yet (@BungeeDove) March 13, 2017

I'm waiting for the punch line. — Lise Børsum♡ (@Lise_Borsum) March 13, 2017

Aren't we all, Rebecca. Aren't we all.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.