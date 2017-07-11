Advertising

Sebastian Gorka, a member of the White House National Security Advisory (NSA), the deputy assistant to Donald Trump, and also a Nazi, has been super busy lately. He spent this morning on cable news networks, defending Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer (the one where he tried to get dirt on Hillary Clinton during the campaign). Why Gorka? No idea, really. That's just how the Trump administration rolls.

But rather than answer the anchors' questions about Trump Jr.'s meeting with the lawyer, who may or may not have ties to the Kremlin, Gorka just deflected by bringing up the DNC's supposed trip to the Ukraine to gather oppositional research on Donald Trump during the campaign. Watch as he tries to "But her emails" MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

This is A+ @SRuhle questioning of Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka on Don Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian. via @MSNBC https://t.co/g0hMZ9gabJ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 11, 2017

Gorka did the same thing to CNN's New Day host, Alisyn Camerota.

"There was no connection [to the Kremlin]," @SebGorka says of "private lawyer" who met with Don Jr. https://t.co/JaGoSPjjjZ — New Day (@NewDay) July 11, 2017

See, if the Democrats tried to get dirt on Trump during the campaign from the Ukraine, then it can't be illegal for any member of the Republican campaign to get information from foreign sources. Wait. That doesn't make any sense—except in the mind of Gorka.

Gorka claims he's leaving the White House soon, to accept another job. His departure may have something to do with issues with his security clearance, the Los Angeles Times reports. With his alleged Nazi ties and the anti-Muslim rants that led to his being fired from the FBI, the sooner Gorka leaves the White House, the better.

