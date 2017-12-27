Secret Service releases snarky statement about Trump’s golfing.

Despite declaring on Twitter that it's "back to work" after Christmas, President Donald Trump is still in Florida, golfing at one of the courses that bears his name.
CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak is on the Trump golf beat, capturing paparazzi shots of Trump cruising the course on taxpayers' dime, which he's done for approximately one-third of his presidency thus far.
President Trump is back on the course today -- this time, spotted emptying a bottle of something onto the grass. pic.twitter.com/St54vtfbjj— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) December 24, 2017
Today, a mysterious truck was parked on the public street CNN used to peep at the president, blocking their view.
CNN asked the Secret Service if that mysterious white truck was their doing, and they were NOT👏HAVING👏IT👏.
US Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan said in a statement: "The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media's view of the President's golf swing."
The United States Secret Service has better things to do, thank you very much... even if the president doesn't.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff also stated the the mysterious box truck was not their doing.
So the mystery remains...
Who's truck is this?
Who paid for the truck?
Is it taxpayers? Is it Mexico?
Stay tuned...