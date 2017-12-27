Secret Service releases snarky statement about Trump’s golfing.

Despite declaring on Twitter that it's "back to work" after Christmas, President Donald Trump is still in Florida, golfing at one of the courses that bears his name.

CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak is on the Trump golf beat, capturing paparazzi shots of Trump cruising the course on taxpayers' dime, which he's done for approximately one-third of his presidency thus far.

President Trump spotted on his golf course Saturday, the first day of his Florida holiday vacation pic.twitter.com/BlCrqCKLiS — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) December 23, 2017

President Trump is back on the course today -- this time, spotted emptying a bottle of something onto the grass. pic.twitter.com/St54vtfbjj — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) December 24, 2017

Today, a mysterious truck was parked on the public street CNN used to peep at the president, blocking their view.

"You Can't See Me" ❌ 👀 A large truck is attempting to block cameras from capturing video of President Donald Trump golfing 🚚 🏌 https://t.co/qeO0k6c4YP pic.twitter.com/YO34DA6MGq — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 27, 2017

Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. Today, not possible pic.twitter.com/EIfmWCj5kD — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 27, 2017

CNN asked the Secret Service if that mysterious white truck was their doing, and they were NOT👏HAVING👏IT👏.