Senate Republicans finally made their new draft of the Trumpcare bill public, and you can read the entire, 142-page monstrosity by clicking right here. Or you can follow along as the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, Bob Casey, reads it for you.

Going through this disaster of a 'health care' plan now. https://t.co/4mbFPR5Fg6 — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

The second term senator is highlighting the most disturbing parts of the bill in photos and 140-character messages, as the rest of Twitter melts down over the destruction of medicaid. This is the Senate "discussion draft" of the Trumpcare bill that already passed the House. If the Senate approves this version, it will go back to the House for another approval, before Trump signs it into law.

As background, Casey supported Obamacare and is a member of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Here's his Twitter right now (including his retweets):

This scheme sells out the middle class, seniors and individuals with disabilities to pay for a tax cut for the wealthy. That's obscene. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Page 41. They revoke the essential health benefits requirement. pic.twitter.com/1fxrRRrwyg — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

This means insurance companies are no longer required to cover things like maternity care and emergency services. This will effect everyone. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Page 86. Decimating Medicaid. pic.twitter.com/bRKuoMPCy5 — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Page 133. They only commit to combating the opioid crisis for a year. As bad as the house version is, at least they committed to 10. pic.twitter.com/Rg725uUY3F — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Considering they also cut Medicaid which provides addiction treatment, both versions are woefully inadequate. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Page 29. This one I submit without comment. pic.twitter.com/YlQiEkCHd9 — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

This cuts over $4 billion from the Prevention & Public Health Fund. That’s a cruel joke on those who need preventive care & immunizations. pic.twitter.com/iEPw2Z3Slr — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Page 134. Here's your age tax. House version started the age tax in 2018, Senate waits until 2019. I wonder why that could be. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HohquO27TF — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Thank you @governorwolf. This is a must read thread. This bill is a bad deal for PA. https://t.co/Nf6r7vuOcA — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

The Senate GOP health bill in one sentence: poor people pay more for worse insurance https://t.co/LdW5uKNP9c — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 22, 2017

Page 135. This allows states to let insurance companies charge you more because of a pre-existing condition. pic.twitter.com/sKXdBNdxsg — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Page 30. This essentially subsidizes the bonuses of Health Insurance Executives. pic.twitter.com/Cd2bHVFTyB — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 22, 2017

Keep checking back as the senator updates his live read.

