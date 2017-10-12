Advertising

In response to the endless Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations this week, Trump Jr. has been tweeting and retweeting up a storm, criticizing the Hollywood producer–but in weird ways. He's taken to dragging Hollywood, retweeting Hollywood personalities' tweets from years ago praising Weinstein, and critiquing Hillary Clinton for not denouncing Weinstein sooner.

However, Seth Rogen noticed something being left unsaid by Trump Jr.: the fact that his father, the President of the United States, has also been accused of sexual harassment. So, he DM'd the president's son to remind him, and to suggest that he denounce his father in addition to Weinstein.

"Hey dude! See you're going pretty hard at us 'Hollywood' types. I agree Harvey is a piece of shit and people should speak against him," Rogen DM'd Trump Jr. "But... Are you aware your father has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and even admitted to sexual assault on tape? Maybe you should denounce that? Just a thought man! Have a good one!"

A few minutes later, Rogen added another sign off for the gun aficionado: "Have fun shooting innocent animals!"

Sliding in to @DonaldJTrumpJr DMs to remind him his father is a sexual predator like: pic.twitter.com/a1vW3A4YCk — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 12, 2017

Based on the different-colored check marks next to the messages' timestamps, Trump Jr. actually saw the first message. Rogen has yet to report whether or not Donald Trump Jr. has responded–but it's safe to say he probably won't. Bros before justice, right?

Hundreds of people responded to Rogen, lauding his perfect DMs.

Strong work — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) October 12, 2017

Something almost beautiful about the fact that he won't stop following you. — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) October 12, 2017

How has he not blocked you yet?! 😂 — ⚡️ Cailin Kelly (@fromheretoSoHo) October 12, 2017

This is not the first time Rogen has slid into Don Jr.'s DMs. In February, he DM'd the president's son, urging him to tell his father to resign. Then in June, Seth Rogen and Stephen Colbert teamed up to again ask Donald Trump Jr. if he could get his dad to resign. Sadly, no dice so far, but we'll keep you posted.

