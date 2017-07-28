Advertising

Mario Cantone—aka Charlotte York Goldenblatt's gay best friend Anthony Marentino—played a character Thursday night who'd be more at home on Sex and the City on HBO. Cantone was let loose as the Mooch on The President Show, joining Anthony Atamaniuk's Donald Trump.

The Anthonys are actually the same person. HBO

The new White House communications director joined the president for a lovefest, non unlike Steve Bannon's type of lovefest.

"I’d like to introduce you to my favorite new team member who I will eventually betray, Anthony Scaramucci!" Trump exclaimed, and Cantone swag-walked his way to the podium, before the two Democrats-turned-cravenly-opportunistic-Repulicans embraced.

Advertising

Cantone's channeled Mooch's now infamous vulgarity, "There’s an old Italian expression my mother used to use when somebody hurt her. She’d say, 'Stick the umbrella up my ass but don’t open it.'"

Scaramucci's wild, presumably coke-fueled rant inspired late night gold, as Colbert told CBS's censors, "you’re going to want to break out the extra bleeps for this one."

Advertising

This [bleep] is going to [bleep] us all.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.