Advertising

The US isn't the only country with sexist politicians. A Polish politician recently went on an insanely sexist tirade about why women "must earn less" in a meeting of European parliament. Don't worry, he got smacked down and it was glorious.

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, a 74-year-old right-wing libertarian, weighed in on a debate on the gender pay gap in Brussels. "Of course, women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent," he said. "They must earn less. That's all!"

Advertising

This is awful and not exactly surprising for a politician. I mean, our own president once said he liked to "grab" women "by the pussy."

But that doesn't make it okay. Luckily, Spanish Socialist Member-of-Parliament/bonafide rock star Iratxe Garcia Perez stepped up and hung this chauvinist up to dry as the house applauded. A video of the smack down from Mic has gone viral and it is worth a watch, because this woman is #GOALS:

Sexist politician gets shut down Politician argues women should earn less "because they're weaker, they're smaller, they're less intelligent." Gets obliterated in seconds. Posted by Mic on Friday, March 3, 2017

Advertising

"According to your theory I wouldn't have the right to be here as a member of parliament," she said (translated from Spanish). "I know you're very upset and very concerned about the fact we women can represent citizens on an equal footing with you."

Women are "weaker," he says? Nah.

She continued: "I think I need to defend European women against men like you!"

Advertising

You know what IS "weaker, smaller and less intelligent"? This dude's bigoted ancient out-of-touch views. Also, that bow tie. Nope.

Korwin-Mikke may be punished for his remarks, the BBC reports. In 2015 he was suspended for making a Nazi salute in the House of Parliament, which begs the question, what do you have to do to get permanently booted from the European Parliament??

Also, I'd like to personally fly Iratxe Garcia Perez to Washington, DC to have a few words with our president.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.