Fox News anchor Shep Smith continued his slide into the snowflake zone on Monday, disputing the Orwellian talking points of Trumpland once again and providing some savory sound bites for anyone who mocked Kellyanne Conway's "microwave" comments on Monday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLL8myhlztY

Shep Smith! And Shep Smith's writers! Endearing themselves to snowflakes everywhere with such quotes as:

"Kellyanne Conway, who we really don't quote much anymore because, well, history."

"Kellyanne Conway, whose, well, previous words have been up for debate..." And everyone's favorite:

"Fox News can now confirm, microwaves heat food."

In case you missed it, a reporter asked Kellyanne Conway on Sunday about Trump's claim that his yuge tower was "wiretapped." She responded:

"There was an article this week about how you can surveil someone through their phones... any number of different ways. Microwaves that turn into cameras, etc. So we know that that is just a fact of modern life."

That quote gave Twitter the opportunity to mock her savagely, and Shep Smith got in on the fun from his perch on Fox News' front porch. And it might be time to sell that real estate. Remember the last Fox News host to get on the left side of the right? Shep Smith's already enraged "deplorables"—how many more times can he speak for reality?

WATCH: Yet again, Fox News' Shep Smith -- "Fox News can now confirm microwaves heat food, cameras take pictures" pic.twitter.com/C4HAT5Vkyn — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 13, 2017

