On Thursday, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles got her wisdom teeth pulled, and as is customary in the age of the internet, she allowed herself to be filmed afterwards. She's as cute and silly as you'd imagine.
Don't worry, though, she's all fixed up and back to normal. No more imaginary car, which is sad, but probably better for her in the long run.
Videos of people post-wisdom tooth removal is a big love of the internet, but we don't usually get to see someone as famous as Biles let their guards down like that. But pretty much everyone acts cuckoo bananas after having their wisdom teeth removed. Olympic gold-medalists: turns out they're just like us (in this one way only, probably)!