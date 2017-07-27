Advertising

On Thursday, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles got her wisdom teeth pulled, and as is customary in the age of the internet, she allowed herself to be filmed afterwards. She's as cute and silly as you'd imagine.

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! 😂 Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

Don't worry, though, she's all fixed up and back to normal. No more imaginary car, which is sad, but probably better for her in the long run.

wisdom teeth - gone 🙇🏾‍♀️

atleast I get to be home & catch up on some shows 🤞🏾 ps I have a funny video for y'all from this!!! pic.twitter.com/DO70VHwHO0 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

Videos of people post-wisdom tooth removal is a big love of the internet, but we don't usually get to see someone as famous as Biles let their guards down like that. But pretty much everyone acts cuckoo bananas after having their wisdom teeth removed. Olympic gold-medalists: turns out they're just like us (in this one way only, probably)!

