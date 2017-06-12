Advertising

If you weren't planning on drinking vodka tonight, this might change your mind: Smirnoff Vodka has joined the ranks of businesses trolling Donald Trump with this beautifully savage billboard, which someone spotted and shared on Twitter. It's now going viral.

"That's a good burn there, Smirnoff," wrote someone named "Kate," who says she spotted the billboard on a commuter rail platform in Harlem, NYC.

Metro-North (NYC commuter rail) platform in Harlem. Saw it when we pulled in the station. — Kate (@librarian_kate) June 11, 2017

The deliciously brutal ad features a bottle of vodka, a tin cup containing a classic Russian cocktail called a "Moscow Mule." And it reads, simply:

Made In America. But we'd be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath.

This sick burn, of course, references our president's caginess on the subject of his friends-with-benefits situation "ties" with Russia. Twitter is basking in the glory of this corporate-sponsored shade:

Smirnoff: Our vodka goes down smooth, but our burns linger. — HoosAGoodKitty (@MeAndHoo) June 11, 2017

Brilliant ad. — Lauri (@lsmith677_lauri) June 11, 2017

@hey_leia Love it! And the Moscow Mule was a nice touch... (lol) — Fro (@TheOrigFRODO) June 11, 2017

They like it! They really like it!

Perfect. Funny. Light touch. Only the truly humorless will object. A seminar. — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) June 11, 2017

Someone else shared Kate's photo and that tweet is going viral, too:

Smirnoff's new ad campaign pic.twitter.com/IPEwbLJFlq — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) June 11, 2017

Turns out, the ad came from an NY/LA/Amsterdam-based ad agency called 72andSunny.

72andSunny is the ad agency. LA/NY/AMS — Jennifer LLll (@bazzgirl) June 11, 2017

Their angle seems to be working. Because a number of people are suddenly developing a thirst for vodka.

I hate vodka but I'll pick up a bottle of @SmirnoffUS just to say thanks for this... — DemoNcrat (matt) (@darkatthecore) June 11, 2017

Now THAT makes me want to go out and buy some Smirnoff! — thesum (@thesum) June 11, 2017

Props! Buy Smirnoff! — CAResists (@CAResists) June 11, 2017

Even non-drinkers are getting in on the action.

I don't drink it either but it will make great gifts for my friends who do! ;) — Michelle Hayes (@mrh12834) June 11, 2017

And drinkers are becoming heavier drinkers.

It has inspired some solid booze-jokes:

Kinda gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "take the fifth". — Toby Veach (@tobyveach) June 11, 2017

And of course, the odd "golden showers" joke:

We're living in a golden age for something, but I'm not sure what yet. — Robert@Cracked (@robertatcracked) June 11, 2017

And now the creative minds of Twitter are coming up with Trump inspired cocktails:

Ideas for new cocktails: Moscow Mole, Impeach Fuzz, Russian Covfefe... — Larry Koch (@lkoch99) June 12, 2017

Pee Pee Tapes — Tobleroni (@TobiasBDog) June 12, 2017

And the winner is.....

Trump Cocktail

Muddle the rind of an over-ripe kumquat in pickle juice til it squeals & add 2 jigs of vodka. Keep on ice until the FBI shows — Bronco Bama (@BronckoBamma) June 11, 2017

I haven't loved vodka this much since every day in college. Bottoms up, everyone!

