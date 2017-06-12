If you weren't planning on drinking vodka tonight, this might change your mind: Smirnoff Vodka has joined the ranks of businesses trolling Donald Trump with this beautifully savage billboard, which someone spotted and shared on Twitter. It's now going viral.
"That's a good burn there, Smirnoff," wrote someone named "Kate," who says she spotted the billboard on a commuter rail platform in Harlem, NYC.
The deliciously brutal ad features a bottle of vodka, a tin cup containing a classic Russian cocktail called a "Moscow Mule." And it reads, simply:
Made In America. But we'd be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath.
This sick burn, of course, references our president's caginess on the subject of his
friends-with-benefits situation "ties" with Russia. Twitter is basking in the glory of this corporate-sponsored shade:
They like it! They really like it!
Someone else shared Kate's photo and that tweet is going viral, too:
Turns out, the ad came from an NY/LA/Amsterdam-based ad agency called 72andSunny.
Their angle seems to be working. Because a number of people are suddenly developing a thirst for vodka.
Even non-drinkers are getting in on the action.
And drinkers are becoming heavier drinkers.
It has inspired some solid booze-jokes:
And of course, the odd "golden showers" joke:
And now the creative minds of Twitter are coming up with Trump inspired cocktails:
And the winner is.....
I haven't loved vodka this much since every day in college. Bottoms up, everyone!