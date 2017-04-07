Advertising

It's pretty clear Donald Trump can't do a lot of things, like tell the truth or wait for congressional approval to approve missile strikes, to give a few examples. And there is some new evidence that another thing the president can't do is read, or at least not goodly. According to former Saturday Night Live star, Taran Killam, the president "struggled to read" at the table read when he hosted SNL in 2015.

Sorry to remind you about that time Trump hosted SNL. It was bad.

And it sounds like it was bad behind-the-scenes, too. In an interview with Brooklyn Magazine, the actor revealed what it was like working with Trump, and what he says is neither surprising nor reassuring.

"He was … everything you see," said Killam, who impersonated Trump on the show. "What you see is what you get with him, really. I mean, there was no big reveal. He struggled to read at the table read, which did not give many of us great confidence. Didn’t get the jokes, really. He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster."

Most of this reaffirms what we already know: he's a two-faced jerk, who presents himself as a two-faced jerk. But that one line—"struggled to read"—is alarming.

It would confirm what SNL star Pete Davidson told Opie Radio shortly after Trump’s SNL episode aired, that the president "doesn’t really know how to read."

This would explain some things. Like why his performance on SNL was about as stilted and painful-to-watch as his performance running America.

