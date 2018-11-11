'SNL' hilariously skewers the White House intern vs. Jim Acosta mic-grabbing incident.

ICYMI: last week, the White House press secretary revoked CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta's press pass after the President threw a fit, called him a "rude, terrible person" and dispatched an intern to physically remove his mic.

In an attempt to justify the extremely not-chill, very authoritarian move, Sarah Sanders tweeted out a video that had been edited by INFOWARS to make Acosta seem like he physically assaulted the intern (he did not).

Terrifying? Absolutely. And where there is great fear, there is great potential for excellent comedy. Last night, Saturday Night Live took the bate. During "Weekend Update," Cecily Strong played a hilariously aggro press intern who keeps trying to take Colin Jost's microphone away. You can watch here:

They pretty much nailed it. And Twitter seems to agree.