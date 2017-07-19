Advertising

On July 16, SNL writer Josh Patten "unveiled" his "new, incredibly stupid project: Responding to Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts." It's just what it sounds like, but more satisfying.

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

The entire world has tried responding to Trump's Twitter ravings with anger, with logic, with jokes—nothing seems to work. He just keeps tweeting, no matter how detrimental to his policy.

Maybe this is exactly what Trump really needs: a friend.

Proud to unveil my new, incredibly stupid project: Responding To Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts pic.twitter.com/UUz6AY87iQ — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 16, 2017

And while Patten probably expected silly comedy blogs like Someecards to cover this stuff, he seems relatively shocked to have hit CNN.

we truly live in the dumbest of times https://t.co/FPT9z0gH5X — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 18, 2017

Always assumed I'd make HLN under the headline "Jogger's Body Found In Hudson" — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 19, 2017

But luckily for us, we do live in the "dumbest times." Which means Trump has been tweeting nonstop. And even though Patten's project was only unveiled recently, he's already got a massive collection. Enjoy. These are all from July:

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

Twitter: @thejoshpatten

Follow @TheJoshPatten to see if Trump ever responds to his buddy. Most likely he'll just block him.

