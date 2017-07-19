On July 16, SNL writer Josh Patten "unveiled" his "new, incredibly stupid project: Responding to Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts." It's just what it sounds like, but more satisfying.
The entire world has tried responding to Trump's Twitter ravings with anger, with logic, with jokes—nothing seems to work. He just keeps tweeting, no matter how detrimental to his policy.
Maybe this is exactly what Trump really needs: a friend.
And while Patten probably expected silly comedy blogs like Someecards to cover this stuff, he seems relatively shocked to have hit CNN.
we truly live in the dumbest of times https://t.co/FPT9z0gH5X— Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 18, 2017
But luckily for us, we do live in the "dumbest times." Which means Trump has been tweeting nonstop. And even though Patten's project was only unveiled recently, he's already got a massive collection. Enjoy. These are all from July:
