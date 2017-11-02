Snoop Dogg depicts Trump's dead body on his new album cover. Twitter is at war.

Get ready for a rumble, because Martha Stewart's BFF Snoop Dogg has enraged Trump supporters yet again. Yesterday, the rapper shared a post promoting his album and newest single, "Make America Crip Again." A photo of his album cover, which has since been deleted, showed Snoop standing over a corpse draped in an American flag with a toe tag reading "TRUMP."

Snoop's publicist told Variety that the album has already been released with a different cover. And as people have pointed out on Twitter, the EP's original album cover appears to be a reference to Ice Cube’s 1991 album "Death Certificate," which showed the rapper standing over the dead body of Uncle Sam.

@jv Snoop was also paying homage to @icecube death certificate. Man I miss the cubes, PE...that held us down when politics did us wrong pic.twitter.com/2o3rhIiBJT — BayAreaClubs (@BayAreaPodcast) November 2, 2017

Art work on the cover of rapper Snoop Dog's new album features Pres. Trump's corpse. But Snoop Dog says it's not political, just good music. pic.twitter.com/b66pBss0WA — Charles Hannum (@BeauxMot) November 2, 2017

Posting frog memes is hate speech.



Releasing an album cover posing in front of the dead President is fine.https://t.co/28cW3VwB4g — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2017

