Snoop Dogg depicts Trump's dead body on his new album cover. Twitter is at war.

Get ready for a rumble, because Martha Stewart's BFF Snoop Dogg has enraged Trump supporters yet again. Yesterday, the rapper shared a post promoting his album and newest single, "Make America Crip Again." A photo of his album cover, which has since been deleted, showed Snoop standing over a corpse draped in an American flag with a toe tag reading "TRUMP."
Snoop's publicist told Variety that the album has already been released with a different cover. And as people have pointed out on Twitter, the EP's original album cover appears to be a reference to Ice Cube’s 1991 album "Death Certificate," which showed the rapper standing over the dead body of Uncle Sam.
Either way, Trump supporters on Twitter are irate.
A few people are making the "BUT WHAT IF SOMEONE DID THIS TO OBAMAAAAA?!" argument.
And some just called out Snoop for being... old?
Or.... bad at music?
This guy seems fun:
Guessing these people won't enjoy the album anymore than the cover art, since it takes explicit aim at Trump. Snoop raps on the title track: "The president said he wants to make America great again. Fuck that shit, we gon’ make America crip again."
Definitely worth a listen.
At the time of the publication of this article, Trump had not yet tweeted a response to the album cover . But chances are extremely high that he will. Especially since he has taken shots at Snoop Dogg on Twitter before.
And we're so ready for this to go down. So is Twitter.
Buckle up, folks.