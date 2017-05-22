Oh Tomi Lahren, you snowflake-hating snowflake. After more than a hundred students walked out on Vice President Mike Pence's commencement speech at Notre Dame over the weekend, conservative TV-person Tomi Lahren took to Twitter yesterday to scold these "snowflakes" for standing up for what they believe in. It did not go well for her.
"Snowflakes think this kind of crap will fly in the real world? Good luck holding a job, kids!" she wrote.
Did Tomi Lahren just lecture millennials about "holding a job"??? It's almost as if she forgot she is now jobless after getting fired from conservative show TheBlaze, for standing up for what she believed in.
But Twitter did not forget. Twitter never forgets.
The backlash just keeps going, and going.
Others pointed out that these students should have no trouble finding jobs.
Tomi Lahren, now that you have all this free time, it might be a good idea to take a long, hard look at the unemployed millennial snowflake in the mirror.