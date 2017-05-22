Advertising

Oh Tomi Lahren, you snowflake-hating snowflake. After more than a hundred students walked out on Vice President Mike Pence's commencement speech at Notre Dame over the weekend, conservative TV-person Tomi Lahren took to Twitter yesterday to scold these "snowflakes" for standing up for what they believe in. It did not go well for her.

Snowflakes think this kind of crap will fly in the real world? Good luck holding a job, kids! https://t.co/O19otIrW77 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 22, 2017

"Snowflakes think this kind of crap will fly in the real world? Good luck holding a job, kids!" she wrote.

Did Tomi Lahren just lecture millennials about "holding a job"??? It's almost as if she forgot she is now jobless after getting fired from conservative show TheBlaze, for standing up for what she believed in.

But Twitter did not forget. Twitter never forgets.

How did you do holding onto your job? — james (@jamesgray_56) May 22, 2017

Yes, you know better than anyone that you can lose a job at any time — david moye (@dmoyeweirdnews) May 22, 2017

Let me guess. You wrote this with zero self awareness and zero recognition of the hypocrisy — Ted Hartman (@TedHartman1) May 22, 2017

Hold on...didnt you get fired for not agreeing with your boss.... — Ivette (@spramp08) May 22, 2017

Beck was sort of a snowflake for firing you for having an opinion — david moye (@dmoyeweirdnews) May 22, 2017

Aren't you suing for wrongful termination for stating your views? — Jesus Shuttlesworth (@xDorian24x) May 22, 2017

The backlash just keeps going, and going.

Didn't you say you "stand in your truth?" That is exactly what those kids are doing too so girl, please. Life comes at you fast. 👏🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/k7fGi78qFf — CamiSheffield (@CamiAnnS) May 22, 2017

Seems like youre the snowflake. Can't handle a peaceful protest tht DOESNT follow your narrative Freedom of speech goes both ways, hypocrite — James Felts (@CJamesFelts) May 22, 2017

Let me get my glasses....



*looks*



Did you just say "hold a job" — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 22, 2017

Gonna be awhile before she recovers from that burn! 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/4iKIMG9QvQ — CamiSheffield (@CamiAnnS) May 22, 2017

Others pointed out that these students should have no trouble finding jobs.

They're graduating from Notre Dame. I think they'll be fine. — Fabulous Rice (@Fabz0627) May 22, 2017

"Aren't willing to work"



How you think they a) got into top university and b) graduated? 🤔 — Joshua Guerci (@platypusrex256) May 22, 2017

I would venture 95% of us hold jobs, cupcake. pic.twitter.com/UoIWrq5i1p — HippieChick (@MKlave) May 22, 2017

Tomi Lahren, now that you have all this free time, it might be a good idea to take a long, hard look at the unemployed millennial snowflake in the mirror.

