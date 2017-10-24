Someone compiled all the words Ivanka Trump has used incorrectly. It's quite the 'juxtaposition.'

Ivanka Trump sure keeps busy as the daughter of the president–but she always finds time to incorrectly use common words!
Journalist and Twitter user Eve Peyser picked up on this fun misusing-words hobby of Ivanka Trump's, and she decided to share her findings on the internet. From incorrectly-used words we've seen go viral to more under-the-radar choices she made in low-key interviews, there's certainly no shortage of verbal typos when it comes to Ivanka Trump.
Here is a running list of words she has used incorrectly.
1. Relative and 2. Albeit
We're off to a great start, with two in one interview.
3. Otherwise
Who could forget this highly meme-able scandal?
4. Complicit
Thanks Saturday Night Live for this one.
5. Juxtaposition
Come on, girl. Even kids know this one.
6. Overlay
I mean the definition is right in the name, Ivanka.
7. Birthday
She and Jared Kushner probably celebrate their monthly "anniversaries" too. 🙄
8. Competitive
Is she being thorough or redundant here?
Tons of people thought the list was hilarious–and they found the perfect words to use incorrectly when tweeting their praises.
Otherwise, this list was relatively complicit. The juxtaposition of competitive words was an overlay, albeit birthday.