Someone compiled all the words Ivanka Trump has used incorrectly. It's quite the 'juxtaposition.'

Ivanka Trump sure keeps busy as the daughter of the president–but she always finds time to incorrectly use common words!

Journalist and Twitter user Eve Peyser picked up on this fun misusing-words hobby of Ivanka Trump's, and she decided to share her findings on the internet. From incorrectly-used words we've seen go viral to more under-the-radar choices she made in low-key interviews, there's certainly no shortage of verbal typos when it comes to Ivanka Trump.

Here is a running list of words she has used incorrectly.

1. Relative and 2. Albeit

We're off to a great start, with two in one interview.

a running list of words Ivanka Trump doesn't know how to use: relative, albeit pic.twitter.com/IHg2xFcI1E — eve peyser (@evepeyser) October 24, 2017

Who could forget this highly meme-able scandal?

who could forget her infamous "otherwise" tweet? pic.twitter.com/XANxpJNQxM — eve6(66) (@evepeyser) October 24, 2017

it turns out Ivanka has been confused about "otherwise" since 2015 (or otherwise!) https://t.co/oveAG0KqrW pic.twitter.com/Gn2mBlZWtP — eve6(66) (@evepeyser) October 24, 2017

