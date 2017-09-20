Advertising

Extremist hate group the Ku Klux Klan has been resurgent in America since Donald Trump's election, marching on Charlottesville, Virginia, running the Justice Department, and now getting kids thinking in fifth grade classrooms.

The New York Times reported that teacher Kerri Roberts on Oak Pointe Elementary School in Irmo, South Carolina wanted her 10-year-old students to view Reconstruction on many sides, on many sides.

Tremain Cooper's nephew is in Ms. Russell's class. He saw the assignment and is rightfully aghast.

"HOW CAN SHE ASK A 5TH GRADER TO JUSTIFY THE ACTIONS OF THE KKK???" Cooper wrote, noting that his nephew had come home from school crying, seeing as his teacher wanted his classmates to understand why someone would commit hate crimes against him.

"I felt sad. I felt anger," Cooper told NBC Charlotte. "It was heartbreaking for us."

A spokesperson for the school district, Katrina Goggins, said that they have begun "standard personnel investigation procedures" and that the teacher was on administrative leave. Goggins didn't disclose if the leave was paid or not.

The Times notes that this is just one of many inflammatory homework assignments that have been assigned to students in U.S. schools in recent years:

In February, second graders at Windsor Hills Elementary School in Los Angeles were asked to solve a word problem: "The master needed 192 slaves to work on plantation in the cotton fields. The fields could fill 75 bags of cotton. Only 96 slaves were able to pick cotton for that day. The missus needed them in the Big House to prepare for the Annual Picnic. How many more slaves are needed in the cotton fields?" (A similar assignment was given to third graders in Gwinnett County, Ga., in 2012: "If Frederick got two beatings per day,” it asked, “how many beatings did he get in one week?")

Is it even possible to teach math without evoking slavery or teach history without asking kids to sympathize with terrorist groups?

