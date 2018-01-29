Nobody spell checked the tickets for Trump's State of the Union address. Oops.

Don't worry! Whatever shame you feel about whatever you did this weekend pales in comparison to the shame of whoever was responsible for the spelling gaff on the tickets to this year's state of the "uniom" address.

Republicans may have to recall all State of the Union tickets because they say "Uniom" not "Union," per two Dem aides. pic.twitter.com/FosSnznIHp — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 29, 2018

Ooooooooooops!

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a state of the union address to Congress on Tuesday night, likely with a focus on his booming success as president. And nothing confirms the success of a presidency like a major spelling error in the official tickets to be distributed to House guests.

Although, to be fair, this particular snafu is probably not the White House's fault. According to Politico, a House sergeant-at-arms (someone whose job is "maintaining order," I just learned from Google) was responsible for printing the tickets. We're not mad; we just have questions. Like do you seriously not have auto-correct??????

Photos of the misspelled invites were leaked to Twitter where people are having a field day.

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018