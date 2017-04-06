Advertising

Sean "Spicey" Spicer, as the White House press secretary, spins facts so frequently it's a marvel that we haven't all turned into froth. From "alternative facts" on the inauguration crowd to his regular freakouts on the nature of truth, Spicer's job is to defend President Donald Trump against the threats of truth.

Twitter had some fun getting into Sean Spicer's head with the hashtag #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots, applying the Spicey spin machine to beloved films. They're so funny, even Sean Spicer will spit out his gum.

1. Do or do not. There is no truth.

It's not the destruction of Alderan that's important, we need to focus on who leaked the Death Star plans #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/1rCC8xos6e — Marshall 📎🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@MarshallSbar) April 5, 2017

2. Size matters.

#SpicerSpinsMoviePlots This Christmas tree was bigger than the Christmas tree four years ago as you can see in this picture. pic.twitter.com/itK01SOeRe — mb (@mb_519) April 5, 2017

3. No one is alone.

#spicerspinsmovieplots Tom Hanks was not alone on that island. This was the largest crowd to ever witness a man being a cast away — period. pic.twitter.com/YswASWkO8t — Hickman Bell 🌈 (@HickmanBell5) April 5, 2017

4. It's not an E.T. ban.

We have reports a school kid aided and abetted a highly dangerous illegal alien #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/sbtRkGeS3B — yelkcub (@yelkcub) April 6, 2017

5. Well, Clarice...

'No...You people are so close minded. Alternative-meat products are the future! Misguided, but he's a visionary' #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/ESkihghYhI — Apparently Jane (@spencedbyus) April 5, 2017

6. Why so negative?

'You're all so negative... He wasn't blackmailing them! He just knew that they'd love what he was offering' #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/59PCw9rn6V — Apparently Jane (@spencedbyus) April 5, 2017

7. Are they friends of yours?

Affirmative Action causes hard-working businessman to lose his job, while undeserving minority wins. #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/FYlPhzg2X6 — Raoul_Duke (@RaoulDuke99) April 6, 2017

8. Mad as hell.

Another example of the Libtard, radical, leftist, dishonest media disseminating more fake news.

#SpicerSpinsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/p2NxhUxYGu — ✌Mark Bonnet🤘 (@Mytquinn69) April 6, 2017

9. The hunter was Donald Jr.

Bambi's mother was NOT shot. She died of old age when that man was hunting, and that gun WAS registered. #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) April 6, 2017

10. #NoDAPL.

11. It's the circle of life.

12. I object.

"This is the story of how a small town rapist escaped from jail with the help of a corrupt, anti-American SNOWFLAKE" #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/kyAJXfqqr9 — Tess (@OldEvilHag) April 6, 2017

13. This tweet belongs in a museum.

"Liberal elitist professor Indiana Jones prevents great leader from using the Ark to make his country Great Again!" #SpicerSpinsMoviePlots — Steve (@cat_guy_steve) April 6, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.