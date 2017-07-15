Advertising

Well, this is infuriating. A former congressional staffer is facing charges for allegedly sharing nude and embarrassing photos of his boss, the delegate to Congress from the U.S. Virgin Islands, after going through her phone without her permission.

Two Former Congressional Staffers Have Been Charged With Sharing Nude Images Of Their Boss: Juan McCullum and… https://t.co/MkvqnYKrME — (株)アグリゲーター (@it_web893) July 13, 2017

According to CNN, Del. Stacey Plaskett allowed staffer Juan McCullum to take her iPhone to the Apple Store when it started malfunctioning in March of last year. During that trip, it seems that McCullum decided to go through his boss's phone, and according to court documents, he took "private, nude images and video" off of it.

The indictment alleges that the following July, McCullum created a fake email address and sent at least ten messages with the images attached to members of the media, other politicians, and people Plaskett knows. He also allegedly created a phony Facebook account and posted the photos there.

Last year, an aide told CNN that the images included a topless photo of Plaskett and an "innocent" video of her husband wearing makeup and playing with their daughter.

McCullum is charged with two counts of cyberstalking. One of Plaskett's other staffers, Dorene Browne-Louis, is facing obstruction of justice charges for allegedly deleting texts from McCullum and misleading law enforcement, CNN reports.

My D.C. Interns - they are doing a wonderful job. pic.twitter.com/kDmKDPydGC — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) June 28, 2017

Plaskett released a statement in which she thanked the Capitol police and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for their investigation into McCullum's alleged crimes.

"While we continue to be saddened by the damage we suffered as a result of those egregious acts, my family is also incredibly thankful to the people of the Virgin Islands, who have shown us tremendous care, sensitivity and love throughout this ordeal," Plaskett said in the statement.

Before he was in politics, McCullum apparently used to be a contestant on the VH1 reality show I Love New York. CNN reports that his court date has yet to be scheduled. Browne-Louis pled not guilty to her charges in district court on Thursday.

Hey, guys, don't go through your boss's phone, and definitely don't take their private, intimate photos off their phone and email them to members of the media. Okay? Cool, good talk.

