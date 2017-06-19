Advertising

Starbucks baristas love to write whatever their hearts desire in place of the "name" on your coffee cup. And most customers just laugh it off. But when a customer named Kayla Hart walked into a Starbucks outside Charlotte, North Carolina, last week, she was not at all amused by the words scrawled on the side of her Venti Iced Green Tea.

Hart was wearing a Donald Trump tee-shirt when she entered the Starbucks, Fox46 reports, and claims she was "mocked" and "bullied" as a result.

"They shouted out build a wall and shoved a drink at me and then all the baristas in the back started cracking up laughing," she told Fox46. "I just walked out because everyone was staring."

A photo of her drink order was shared with Fox46, and this was the "name" written on the cup:

"Iced green tea for 'Build a Wall'? Any takers?"

One of the baristas had printed on the side of the cup: "Build a Wall."

Hart, who found this way less amusing than Don Draper in the above gif, contacted customer service to complain for the mistreatment. "I just found it really sad that I can't wear a t-shirt with our president without being made fun of," she said. "I don't know what politics has to do with getting a cup of coffee." (Umm, didn't she order a tea though? Everyone knows tea is super-political.)

Regardless, Starbucks has since apologized for the incident in this statement to Fox 46:

We failed to meet this customer's expectations of us, and we have apologized and are working directly with her to make it right. This experience is not consistent with our standards or the welcoming and respectful experience we aim to provide every customer who visits our stores. We have spoken with our store partners about this situation and are using this as a coaching opportunity for the future.

Don't worry, everyone. Starbucks is handling this situation. They have spoken with their store partners and there will most likely be company-wide meetings this week, in which this "incident" will be widely discussed and addressed, with absolutely no laughing or cheering or calling the barista who did this a "hero." Nope, none at all.

