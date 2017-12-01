Stephen Colbert demolished Donald Trump Jr. with one easy question.

Looking back through old Donald Trump Jr. tweets is like looking back at his dad's tweets—they're completely bizarre and there's at least one for every possible occasion. Recently, a Donald Trump Jr. tweet has been going around on Twitter, because it has to do with sexual harassment, which is a topic currently dominating the news, and also it's completely gross.

Jr.'s tweet, from 2011, reads, "Hypothetical question? Can my 2 year old get in trouble 4 sexual harassment for asking his teacher to come to his place naked after school?"

Hypothetical question? Can my 2 year old get in trouble 4 sexual harassment for asking his teacher to come to his place naked after school? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2011

To which Stephen Colbert responded, "Non-hypothetical question: are you insane?"

It's perfect. It's also a really good question. Jr., just what the hell is going on in your head? And why would you involve your 2-year-old in it??