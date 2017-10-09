Advertising

The New York Times just released an article examining the teenage years of Stephen Miller, Donald Trump's far-right policy advisor and one of the few people yet to be fired, and boy is it a DOOZY.

"Stephen Miller, the Powerful Survivor on the President’s Right Flank" recounts Miller's time as a conservative in a liberal Californian high school, and it is just filled with fun factoids! Did you know that many of Miller's classmates remember him as racist? Or that at age 16, Miller was boo'ed off stage after saying "Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?" Or that Miller, who grew up as the middle child in a "comfortable Jewish household," once cited someone's Latino heritage as the reason they couldn't be friends?

Yeah, let's just say that Stephen Miller probably wasn't voted prom king or anything.

Stephen Miller looks like he breast fed until age 14 pic.twitter.com/v5K9Vtnbeo — Dana-S Macabre (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 12, 2017

However, the weirdest part of the article had to be this tidbit about the lengths Miller went to to prove that men are stronger than women.

He jumped, uninvited, into the final stretch of a girls’ track meet, apparently intent on proving his athletic supremacy over the opposite sex. (The White House, reaching for exculpatory context, noted that this was a girls’ team from another school, not his own.)

The New York Times did not note whether Mr. Miller won or not.

Twitter was confused, but not really surprised:

White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller everybody!!!https://t.co/GQiQXawWZA pic.twitter.com/pGzy10UI2B — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 9, 2017

He's a parody of a young conservative dweeb. — Jacob Mallott🗽🇵🇷 (@jmallott) October 9, 2017

Quite possibly the most powerful virgin in America. — Scott Fulmer (@FulSpeed) October 9, 2017

I guess the only opponent he couldn’t defeat was male pattern baldness. — yajur (@yajur) October 9, 2017

It backfired when the girls set personal records trying to run away from Stephen Miller. https://t.co/qsZM0TalKi — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 9, 2017

Stephen Miller: Making Young Women Run Like Hell Since 2002. — Benjamin Compson (@BengyCompson) October 9, 2017

White House confirmed Stephen Miller once jumped into a girls’ track meet to prove men are stronger than women. https://t.co/Zosu192ZFy — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) October 9, 2017

And yes, we should not be judged by the stupid things we did in high school, but for Miller, high school was not too long ago. Despite looking like he is pushing 50, the strategist is only 32. Man, all those years of racism and fragile masculinity can really take a toll on a hairline.

