Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart and the internet is dancing on his sloppy grave.

Steve Bannon is unemployed. Again.

After being ousted from the White House in August, and publicly set on fire by President Trump last week, Sloppy Steve has stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News.

We'll always have the memories: Roy Moore, the Muslim Ban, and the injection of white supremacist ideas into the mainstream.

Needless to say, people have jokes about his extraordinary downfall.

1.

Tearful Steve Bannon stands at the door of the Breitbart embassy



Pepe the Frog: "One more thing, Steve, I'm going to need your key"



Unable to hold back the sobbing any longer, Bannon collapses, a sloppy crying mess. He reaches under the 14 polo shirts and pulls the key free — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2018

2.

anyone do "so he can spend more time with his klan" yet — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 9, 2018

3.