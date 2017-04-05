Advertising

On Wednesday morning, White House officials confirmed that controversial strategist Steve Bannon had been removed from President Donald Trump's National Security Council. In his place, National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster will be running the NSC. This bombshell has sent shockwaves through the media—Bannon's policies have been dominant throughout the short, troubled history of Trump's administration. But many left-leaning social media jokers are thrilled to see Bannon, the founder of far-right conspiracy blog Breitbart News, lose his position on the Council. Here are the funniest tweets ripping into this millionaire we could find.

This is the first time Bannon has been removed from something that wasn't an airport bar pic.twitter.com/MQCrwrTBk9 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 5, 2017

Bannon's good looks could only get him so far. — Bez (@Bez) April 5, 2017

Congratulations to Steve Bannon on graduating from NSC in record time. Take a gap year, buddy. Take four. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon deconstructed from the administrative state of the National Security Council — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 5, 2017

Bannon actually quit so he could spend more time blaming Jews for stuff and attending cross burnings. https://t.co/PpXtm7V7Ft — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon may have been removed from the National Security Council, but he laid enough eggs there to make sure he'll always have a voice. — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) April 5, 2017

I have removed Steve Bannon from Russia's US national security council. — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) April 5, 2017

The evil cackle that rolled through me reading that Bannon got knocked out of the National Security Council pic.twitter.com/SQtVo9ynFl — Her Grand Clarity (@JSoAbove) April 5, 2017

Live footage of Steve Bannon leaving the National Security Council pic.twitter.com/39H42reAoC — Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) April 5, 2017

I hope someone wakes Steve Bannon up from his morning whiskey nap to tell him he's been removed from the National Security Council. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon to return to creek from whence he was dredged. — shut up, mike (@shutupmikeginn) April 5, 2017

"#SteveBannon has been removed from his role on the National Security Council. Mr. Bannon, your response?" pic.twitter.com/k0K6GVQbUb — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 5, 2017

For health reasons, the chair Steve Bannon sat in has also been removed from the National Security Council — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 5, 2017

Bannon may be off the NSC, but you haven't heard the last of him. He's probably hiding in your crawlspace as we speak.

