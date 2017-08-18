Advertising

By now you've probably heard the news that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is officially leaving the White House. Oh boy, can anyone keep a job in this administration?!

The news of Bannon's sudden departure can hardly come as a shock with a White House that goes through senior officials faster than Sean Spicer goes through packs of gum, but nonetheless, the jokesters of Twitter took a moment on Friday to pay their respects to the newly-ousted Bannon.

Some offered alternative headlines for the news.

BREAKING: Steve Bannon leaves post to pursue true passion, sucking his own dick. — Mel Gabor (@melgabored) August 18, 2017

🚨Trump White House Admits Steve Bannon Died In January, Has Been Weekend At Bernie-d In Photos Since. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 18, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Grotesque Confederate Statue Removed from the White House. pic.twitter.com/xcQOuzEtjg — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 18, 2017

LIVE FOOTAGE FROM STEVE BANNON'S OFFICE pic.twitter.com/1l0l5DlIII — joe mande (@JoeMande) August 18, 2017

Others had guesses as to how the firing went down.

I bet it took like AT LEAST three to five flushes to get rid of Bannon. — albertina rizzo (@albz) August 18, 2017

Many speculated about what Bannon would do with his time now that he no longer has a job at the White House.

You can see Steve Bannon on tv later tonight in his first Proactiv commercial — #1 samir (@samir) August 18, 2017

I wonder if Steve Bannon will really let himself go now that he's unemployed. — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) August 18, 2017

Bannon stepping down to spend more time with his hatchlings. — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) August 18, 2017

Steve Bannon will now have more time to pursue his favorite hobby: decomposing in the hot sun. — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) August 18, 2017

Steve Bannon resigning to spend more time with his family (three hobgoblins and a racist talking rat). They live together in the sewers. — Eric (@toomanyerics) August 18, 2017

Congrats to Steve Bannon's Nose on getting out of the White House to get the medical attention is sorely needs — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 18, 2017

Here at arbys we'd like to welcome steve bannon back to his old job: sleeping in our dumpster & barfing up gin in our parking lot

Eat arbys — Nihilist Arby's (@nihilist_arbys) August 18, 2017

Some even thought he may have a career in show biz ahead of him.

Feel like Bannon's about to appear on a couch across from Chris Hardwick to talk about his character's arc. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 18, 2017

Philip Seymour Hoffman NOW could nail Bannon’s look for the biopic — Barry Petchesky (@barry) August 18, 2017

A lot of people have inklings that Steve Bannon may not actually be human.

somebody pour some salt on steve bannon quick before he moves to his next shell — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) August 18, 2017

Steve Bannon wasn't so much "fired" as he was "uncast from his dark magic spell & sent back to the portal of damnation from whence he came." — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) August 18, 2017

Some wondered if President Trump would be okay without his trusty side-kick.

Now that Bannon is out whose zits will the president pop when he needs to de-stress... — Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) August 18, 2017

People just had a lot of jokes about Bannon.

Say what will you about Steve Bannon no one else has managed to pull off the look of "Host rejects donated organ" more than him. — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) August 18, 2017

The White House just got slightly less crusty, but is still totally racist. #Bannon — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) August 18, 2017

I've honestly felt bad for Bannon ever since he died in April. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 18, 2017

And so we bid adieu to yet another Trump administration staffer. Bye, Steve.

