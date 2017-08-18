Advertising

By now you've probably heard the news that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is officially leaving the White House. Oh boy, can anyone keep a job in this administration?!

The news of Bannon's sudden departure can hardly come as a shock with a White House that goes through senior officials faster than Sean Spicer goes through packs of gum, but nonetheless, the jokesters of Twitter took a moment on Friday to pay their respects to the newly-ousted Bannon.

Some offered alternative headlines for the news.

Others had guesses as to how the firing went down.

Many speculated about what Bannon would do with his time now that he no longer has a job at the White House.

Some even thought he may have a career in show biz ahead of him.

A lot of people have inklings that Steve Bannon may not actually be human.

Some wondered if President Trump would be okay without his trusty side-kick.

People just had a lot of jokes about Bannon.

And so we bid adieu to yet another Trump administration staffer. Bye, Steve.

