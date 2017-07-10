Advertising

What is it with the Trump administration having weird art of themselves hanging on their walls?

New York Magazine reporter Joshua Green wrote a whole profile on White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, published on Sunday. There's one particular detail in Green's report that Twitter seems to have latched onto: Steve Bannon once had an oil painting of himself dressed as Napoleon hanging in his office. Yes, Napoleon as in Napoleon Bonaparte, as in the former Emperor of France.

My fav weird detail about Bannon: He had an oil painting of himself dressed as Napoleon in his office: pic.twitter.com/anFT0ntL9z — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) July 10, 2017

Advertising

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this revelation.

Since the actual portrait was not included in the article, Twitter users were left to speculate what it must look like.

So Steve Bannon has a portrait of himself as Napoleon in the Tuileries hanging in his office. Creepy to think something like this exists. pic.twitter.com/UgA6goyFDv — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) July 10, 2017

Some joked about Napoleon-Steve Bannon's attire.

Was Napoleon wearing cargo shorts https://t.co/VewegzI4Uz — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 10, 2017

Advertising

The portrait was reportedly a gift from British politician Nigel Farage, but some Twitter users had other ideas about how Bannon tracked it down.

Siri where can I go to have a portrait made of me dressed as Napoleon? will also accept General Martok or a Washington General. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 10, 2017

There were thoughts on what owning a portrait of oneself dressed as Napoleon says about you as a person.

if I'm remembering right, thinking of yourself as Napoleon is stereotypically a symptom of perfect emotional stability https://t.co/gwJZUnSdm6 — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) July 10, 2017

Others pointed out that Napoleon may not be the *best* role model.

Advertising

Does Bannon know what happened to Napoleon in Russia? https://t.co/mxdR8LYRtf — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 10, 2017

Of course, there were users that were shocked that not everyone had a portrait of this nature.

you don't have framed photoshops of yourself as napoleon and/or king leonidas hanging on your office walls? You damn nerds. — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) July 10, 2017

Finally, some thought Steve Bannon might look better as another well-known figure.

Or if you find a portrait of Steve Bannon dressed as Napoleon Dynamite. https://t.co/Dxdif5yz1p — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) July 10, 2017

Advertising

Oh, Twitter. You never fail to amuse us.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.