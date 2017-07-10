What is it with the Trump administration having weird art of themselves hanging on their walls?
New York Magazine reporter Joshua Green wrote a whole profile on White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, published on Sunday. There's one particular detail in Green's report that Twitter seems to have latched onto: Steve Bannon once had an oil painting of himself dressed as Napoleon hanging in his office. Yes, Napoleon as in Napoleon Bonaparte, as in the former Emperor of France.
Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this revelation.
Since the actual portrait was not included in the article, Twitter users were left to speculate what it must look like.
Some joked about Napoleon-Steve Bannon's attire.
The portrait was reportedly a gift from British politician Nigel Farage, but some Twitter users had other ideas about how Bannon tracked it down.
There were thoughts on what owning a portrait of oneself dressed as Napoleon says about you as a person.
Others pointed out that Napoleon may not be the *best* role model.
Of course, there were users that were shocked that not everyone had a portrait of this nature.
Finally, some thought Steve Bannon might look better as another well-known figure.
Oh, Twitter. You never fail to amuse us.