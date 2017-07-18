Advertising

In his new book, Bloomberg journalist Joshua Green shows just how much Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon hates Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Called Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency, the book quotes Bannon as having called Ryan a "limp-dick motherfucker who was born in a petri dish at the Heritage Foundation" (a conservative think tank), according to Yahoo News.

Well, that's…certainly one way of describing Paul Ryan.

The insult was made at the headquarters of Breitbart, the right-wing publication of which Bannon was formerly chairman. He called Ryan a "limp-dick motherfucker" when he found out that Republicans were thinking of trying to make Ryan the 2016 Republican presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention.

Bannon attacked Paul Ryan as “a limp-d**k motherf**ker … born in a petri dish” at Heritage, per @JoshuaGreen's book https://t.co/xwnXvq8rhD — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 18, 2017

Bannon threatened to get the young members of the alt-right (of which Bannon is a member) to unite their forces against the Republicans and Ol' Limp-Dick, allegedly saying, "Pepe's gonna stomp their ass." For those of you lucky enough not to be in the know, Pepe is the green cartoon frog mascot that has become the alt-right's unofficial mascot.

Bannon reportedly used his position at Breitbart to spread dislike of Ryan, even going so far as hiring a writer (named Julia Hahn, who is now a special assistant to the President) to write negative articles about Ryan. Bannon also supposedly directed staff at Breitbart to "destroy" Ryan, stating that "Paul Ryan is the enemy." In an email obtained by The Hill from December 2015, it's revealed that Bannon planned to use Breitbart to make sure Ryan was "gone" by the spring.

While Ryan chose not to make any disparaging remarks about Bannon, other Republicans apparently called Bannon an “Internet-era update of the Slim Pickens character in ‘Dr. Strangelove’ who rides the bomb like a rodeo bull, whoopin’ and hollerin’ all the way to nuclear annihilation."

The White House did not return Yahoo News' request for comment.

