As White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and top Trump skeletor Steve Bannon sought to convince the world of their great respect for one another, Steve Bannon made a move. But love was not in the air at the CPAC conference.
As Steve Bannon reached his spindly hand towards Reince Priebus' lap, Priebus slapped him away like a gnat. It was unmistakably weird.
The NY Daily News decided to ask a body language expert about the interaction, who noted that Bannon's sentiment preceding the touch—"Reince has been unwavering since the very first moment I met him"—implied "perceived dominance."
"I don't know their working relationship, but Priebus didn't like that the statement implied intimacy. He wanted to separate himself from that statement." The touch, then, "obviously repelled Priebus."
If reading that much into the tiny interaction seems like overkill to you, and you'd rather just giggle at how uncomfortable it was, then Twitter's got you covered.