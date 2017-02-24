Advertising

As White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and top Trump skeletor Steve Bannon sought to convince the world of their great respect for one another, Steve Bannon made a move. But love was not in the air at the CPAC conference.

As Steve Bannon reached his spindly hand towards Reince Priebus' lap, Priebus slapped him away like a gnat. It was unmistakably weird.

Please tell me somebody else saw Priebus' reaction to Bannon trying to touch him. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/oNXGEvgNhv — Kyle Alvarado (@KJAlvarado124) February 23, 2017

The NY Daily News decided to ask a body language expert about the interaction, who noted that Bannon's sentiment preceding the touch—"Reince has been unwavering since the very first moment I met him"—implied "perceived dominance."

"I don't know their working relationship, but Priebus didn't like that the statement implied intimacy. He wanted to separate himself from that statement." The touch, then, "obviously repelled Priebus."

If reading that much into the tiny interaction seems like overkill to you, and you'd rather just giggle at how uncomfortable it was, then Twitter's got you covered.

Can't touch this.... on TV. But in the basement of the White House, it's on. — Badilisho (@ibwriting) February 23, 2017

ouch. The Priebus can be a sensitive area of the anatomy. — Rick (@RicknShira) February 24, 2017

Reince and Bannon are totally friends https://t.co/5J8Pikt9su pic.twitter.com/lTMv0Mamxb — Colin Jones (@colinjones) February 23, 2017

Maybe he should've used his alt-right hand? — 🅒🅞🅛🅞🅢🅢🅤🅢 (@truecolossus) February 23, 2017

Preibus knows Bannon is like that alien from the original Star Trek who drained life-sustaining minerals by touch. — Larry Felton Johnson (@larryfeltonj) February 23, 2017

😂 Did anybody else watch it 13 times in a row like I did? 😁 — Lisa Charlanza (@LisaCharlanza) February 23, 2017

The only thing Reince has done that I find commendable. — SophieCT 2.9 Mil (@SophieInCT) February 23, 2017

this is getting interesting pic.twitter.com/lS9oCvjyuK — Julie Rems-Smario (@JulieRems) February 23, 2017

