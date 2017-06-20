Advertising

If you have been missing the dulcet tones of Press Secretary Sean Spicer lying through his teeth during press briefings lately, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has a good explanation as to why he has been off TV for a while—"Sean got fatter."

Pot meet kettle.

Bannon gave the three-word explanation in the form of a text to The Atlantic amidst rumors that Spicer will step down from his post as Press Secretary. According to The Atlantic:

Neither Spicer nor deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to queries about the changes to the briefings. Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message “Sean got fatter,” and did not respond to a follow-up.

You know who did respond with a follow-up? Twitter.

Even Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of Sean Spicer, because we live in crazy-wacky upside down America now.

These are some pretty weird times.

Between kissing the ass of their overly-tan blonde leader, tweeting nonstop and all the name-calling, the White House is beginning to sound a lot like high school. Melania for prom queen?

Hey Melissa McCarthy, you up? Someone at Saturday Night Live is probably sewing you a fat suit as we speak.

