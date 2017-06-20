Advertising

If you have been missing the dulcet tones of Press Secretary Sean Spicer lying through his teeth during press briefings lately, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has a good explanation as to why he has been off TV for a while—"Sean got fatter."

Pot meet kettle.

Bannon gave the three-word explanation in the form of a text to The Atlantic amidst rumors that Spicer will step down from his post as Press Secretary. According to The Atlantic:

Neither Spicer nor deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to queries about the changes to the briefings. Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message “Sean got fatter,” and did not respond to a follow-up.

You know who did respond with a follow-up? Twitter.

Bannon calling Spicer fat is like alcoholism insulting stress eating. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) June 20, 2017

Worth noting that in terms of physical fitness Steve Bannon makes Sean Spicer look like Chris Hemsworth. pic.twitter.com/sknuhTOL5S — Nick Amadeus (@NickAmadeus) June 20, 2017

I'm no fan of Spicer's but man is Bannon a jerk. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 20, 2017

Bannon calling Spicer fat is like the pot calling the kettle black, except this particular pot probably uses a WAY different word for black. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 20, 2017

How do you say “Sean got fatter” in Huttese? #Bannon pic.twitter.com/Ku1CRQSqgL — Peter Cohen (@flargh) June 20, 2017

This afternoon we'll all have the opportunity to see just how fat Sean Spicer has gotten. — Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) June 20, 2017

Steve Bannon called Sean Spicer fat today our country is officially run by Regina George. pic.twitter.com/7pHfPMd8jE — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 20, 2017

Even Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of Sean Spicer, because we live in crazy-wacky upside down America now.

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

These are some pretty weird times.

Sean Spicer sits in his office, wiping a single tear away.

Sees Chelsea defending him from Bannon fat shaming.

Begins humming fight song — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 20, 2017

Between kissing the ass of their overly-tan blonde leader, tweeting nonstop and all the name-calling, the White House is beginning to sound a lot like high school. Melania for prom queen?

Hey Melissa McCarthy, you up? Someone at Saturday Night Live is probably sewing you a fat suit as we speak.

