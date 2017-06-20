News > Politics
Steve Bannon says Sean Spicer hasn't been on TV because he "got fatter." Pot meet kettle.
If you have been missing the dulcet tones of Press Secretary Sean Spicer lying through his teeth during press briefings lately, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has a good explanation as to why he has been off TV for a while—"Sean got fatter."
Pot meet kettle.
Bannon gave the three-word explanation in the form of a text to The Atlantic amidst rumors that Spicer will step down from his post as Press Secretary. According to The Atlantic:
Neither Spicer nor deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to queries about the changes to the briefings. Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message “Sean got fatter,” and did not respond to a follow-up.
You know who did respond with a follow-up? Twitter.
Bannon calling Spicer fat is like alcoholism insulting stress eating.— Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) June 20, 2017
Worth noting that in terms of physical fitness Steve Bannon makes Sean Spicer look like Chris Hemsworth. pic.twitter.com/sknuhTOL5S— Nick Amadeus (@NickAmadeus) June 20, 2017
I'm no fan of Spicer's but man is Bannon a jerk.— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 20, 2017
Bannon calling Spicer fat is like the pot calling the kettle black, except this particular pot probably uses a WAY different word for black.— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 20, 2017
How do you say “Sean got fatter” in Huttese? #Bannon pic.twitter.com/Ku1CRQSqgL— Peter Cohen (@flargh) June 20, 2017
This afternoon we'll all have the opportunity to see just how fat Sean Spicer has gotten.— Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) June 20, 2017
Steve Bannon called Sean Spicer fat today our country is officially run by Regina George. pic.twitter.com/7pHfPMd8jE— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 20, 2017
Even Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of Sean Spicer, because we live in crazy-wacky upside down America now.
The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017
These are some pretty weird times.
Sean Spicer sits in his office, wiping a single tear away.— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 20, 2017
Sees Chelsea defending him from Bannon fat shaming.
Begins humming fight song
Between kissing the ass of their overly-tan blonde leader, tweeting nonstop and all the name-calling, the White House is beginning to sound a lot like high school. Melania for prom queen?
Hey Melissa McCarthy, you up? Someone at Saturday Night Live is probably sewing you a fat suit as we speak.