Holy sh*t: Steve Bannon has turned on Trump and his first targets are Don Jr. and Jared Kushner.

Steve Bannon....welcome to the resistance?

According to The Guardian, the former White House chief strategist and crusty blog editor is quoted in a new book using the T-WORD: treason.

giphy

In the upcoming book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff, Bannon called the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort and a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

Bannon also "warned that the investigation into alleged collusion with the Kremlin will focus on money laundering" and predicted: "They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."

GIFSoup

And there's more!

Bannon allegedly spoke to the extreme stupidity of taking that meeting in the fist place.