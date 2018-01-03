Holy sh*t: Steve Bannon has turned on Trump and his first targets are Don Jr. and Jared Kushner.

Steve Bannon....welcome to the resistance?
According to The Guardian, the former White House chief strategist and crusty blog editor is quoted in a new book using the T-WORD: treason.
In the upcoming book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff, Bannon called the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort and a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."
Bannon also "warned that the investigation into alleged collusion with the Kremlin will focus on money laundering" and predicted: "They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."
And there's more!
Bannon allegedly spoke to the extreme stupidity of taking that meeting in the fist place.
The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.
Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh*t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.
(Emphasis mine, for emphasis.)
He went on to say that if they were going to take the treasonous meeting, it should have been set up "in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people," and the promised dirt on Hillary Clinton could have been "dump[ed] … down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication."
He then mused on where special counsel Robert Mueller's going: Mueller is following the money.
Bannon is quoted as saying: "This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to fucking Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face."
Last month, it was reported that federal prosecutors subpoenaed records of Jared Kushner's family company's loans from Deutsche Bank. And according to Bannon:
It goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner shit. The Kushner sh*t is greasy. They’re going to go right through that. They’re going to roll those two guys up and say play me or trade me.
Damn. Steve Bannon's expletive-laden take on Jared Kushner is even better than Anthony Scaramucci's expletive-laden take on Steve Bannon.
This breaking news is putting MAGA Hats in an awkward position (and everyone in the awkward position of agreeing with Steve Bannon).
And looks real bad for the Congressional GOP.
Stay tuned for Trump's inevitable Twitter rant.