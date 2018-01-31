Stormy Daniels just put out a suspicious new statement ahead of her 'Kimmel' appearance.

Stormy Daniels—who will be providing the adult film industry's official response to the State of the Union address on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight—has allegedly come out with a new statement, and it's confusing.

BuzzFeed reporter Tom Namako tweeted out a statement attributed to Stormy, that denies that she had an affair with the president—but doesn't deny that she accepted a settlement.

Stormy Daniels (going on Kimmel tonight after Trump's State of the Union) issues a new statement saying she is denying having an affair with Trump not because of a settlement but because “it never happened.”



She would also like you to follow her on Instagram.



From @a_cormier_ pic.twitter.com/J11O3WGGz3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 30, 2018

The statement reads: