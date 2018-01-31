Stormy Daniels just put out a suspicious new statement ahead of her 'Kimmel' appearance.

Stormy Daniels—who will be providing the adult film industry's official response to the State of the Union address on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight—has allegedly come out with a new statement, and it's confusing.
BuzzFeed reporter Tom Namako tweeted out a statement attributed to Stormy, that denies that she had an affair with the president—but doesn't deny that she accepted a settlement.
The statement reads:
To Whom It May Concern:
Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago.
The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011 [sic], 2016, 2017, and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid "hush money" as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.
I wall have no further comment on this matter. Please feel free to check me out on Instagram at @thestormydaniels.
Ending with an Insta plug. Are we sure she isn't actually Trump's daughter, like she wishes she were?
Couple of things, Stormyleh.
1. Since when is the Wall Street Journal, who reported the affair, an "overseas tabloid"?
2. Girl, you talked about the affair years ago, that's how we got the intel about Trump's Forbes fetish!
People on Twitter, including Washington Post reporter Mark Berman combed through the language.
Interesting word choice here: "an alleged relationship I had," vs. "a relationship I allegedly had." The latter would be a denial, the former is an admission, linguistically speaking.— Jennifer K☕️🦄 (@PDXJenni) January 30, 2018
Stormy's been spinning this yarn for years—all in a coherent, consistent way.
Reporter Yashar Ali referred back to a statement provided by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen when the Wall Street Journal story came out.
Missing from the new statement are the following sentences:
"I am stating with complete clarity that this is absolutely false. My involvement with Donald Trump was limited to a few public appearances and nothing more. When I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence.
If indeed I did have a relationship with Donald trump, trust me, you wouldn't be reading about it in the news, you would be reading about it in my book."
The signatures also look suspiciously different.
Maxwell Strachan pointed out that the early statement could have been part of the settlement.
Now it's up to Jimmy Kimmel to find out the truth.
These are the times in which we live.