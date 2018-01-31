Stormy Daniels denies affair with Trump. Then denies that.

A storm's a-brewin', and Trump's alleged former mistress, Stormy Daniels, is keeping everyone guessing.
On Tuesday, BuzzFeed reporter Tom Namako tweeted out a statement attributed to Stormy that denies that she had an affair with the president after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006:
To Whom It May Concern:
Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago.
The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011 [sic], 2016, 2017, and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid "hush money" as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.
I wall have no further comment on this matter. Please feel free to check me out on Instagram at @thestormydaniels.
Gotta admire that shameless plug there at the end.
Also, the SHADE of calling the Wall Street Journal an "overseas owned tabloid."
But in yet another confusing twist, Daniels appears to allude to the statement being fake in her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! just a few hours later.
When Kimmel pried about the statement, Daniels coyly said, "I do not know where it came from."
Kimmel also pointed out that Daniels' signature on the statement looks vastly different from the signature on all of her headshots, something the internet also noticed:
Daniels' attorney, Keith Davidson, told NBC News that the signature on the latest statement is indeed Stormy's, and "she signed the statement today in the presence of me and her manager, Gina Rodriguez." He also wrote off Daniels' appearance on Kimmel as lighthearted, and said she just "having fun" and "being her normal playful self."
Looks like the did-they-or-didn't-they saga continues!