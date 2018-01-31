Stormy Daniels denies affair with Trump. Then denies that.

A storm's a-brewin', and Trump's alleged former mistress, Stormy Daniels, is keeping everyone guessing.

On Tuesday, BuzzFeed reporter Tom Namako tweeted out a statement attributed to Stormy that denies that she had an affair with the president after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006:

Stormy Daniels (going on Kimmel tonight after Trump's State of the Union) issues a new statement saying she is denying having an affair with Trump not because of a settlement but because “it never happened.”



She would also like you to follow her on Instagram.



From @a_cormier_ pic.twitter.com/J11O3WGGz3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 30, 2018

To Whom It May Concern: Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011 [sic], 2016, 2017, and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid "hush money" as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened. I wall have no further comment on this matter. Please feel free to check me out on Instagram at @thestormydaniels.

Gotta admire that shameless plug there at the end.

Also, the SHADE of calling the Wall Street Journal an "overseas owned tabloid."

But in yet another confusing twist, Daniels appears to allude to the statement being fake in her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! just a few hours later.

When Kimmel pried about the statement, Daniels coyly said, "I do not know where it came from."