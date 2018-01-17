Stormy Daniels alleges Trump said she was 'just like his daughter.' Ewwwwww!

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who Donald Trump allegedly paid $130,000 to in 2016 for her silence concerning an affair they'd reportedly had a decade earlier, had spoken to In Touch in 2011, way before signing the NDA. In the interview, she talked about having sex with Trump (her words: "Ugh, here we go"), as well as how impressed he supposedly was with her business savvy.

An excerpt of the interview has been published by In Touch online, but the full interview can only be read in the actual magazine. According to Spin, one of the things that made it into the magazine but not the online excerpt is the part where Donald Trump compares Stormy Daniels to his own daughter. Ewwwww, nooooooo.

But yes. Spin reports that Daniels told In Touch, “We had really good banter. He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter." Cue the sound of retching.

Trump must mean his daughter Ivanka Trump, who would have been 24 at the time. She, not Tiffany (who was then 11), is the one he's famously sexualized so many times before. Like when he called Ivanka "hot" when she was 16 years old, or like when he told Howard Stern in 2003 that "she's got the best body" (she was by then 21). Or when he said in 2006 on The View that he might be dating Ivanka if she weren't his daughter. Again, ewwww, noooo.