The 10 most WTF moments from the long-awaited Stormy Daniels 'In Touch' interview.

In Touch just dropped their 5,000 word interview with Stormy Daniels, the former porn star who was allegedly paid $130,000 by Donald Trump's lawyer in 2016 to keep silent about their affair. The interview is from 2011, five years before the money and the non-disclosure agreement. And it is really a tell-all. Here, parsed for your reading pleasure, are the 10 weirdest parts of the In Touch interview.

In Touch magazine

1. When Donald Trump first invited Daniels to dinner, she didn't think it was a date.

Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night and I was like, “Yeah, of course!” Who would pass up an opportunity to talk to someone so interesting? I wasn’t trying to date him or anything like that.

She also added, "I don’t drink when I’m working," so she definitely thought this was a business dinner, not a date.

2. He's really into magazines with his face on the cover. Like, really, really.

He kept showing me he was on the cover of a magazine that had just come out and it was some sort of money magazine. . . [H]e just kept talking about this magazine that he was on the cover of, like, “Look at this magazine, don’t I look great on the cover?”

3. Trump is afraid to change his hairstyle because he thinks that would lead to him losing his money and power.