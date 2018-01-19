The 10 most WTF moments from the long-awaited Stormy Daniels 'In Touch' interview.

In Touch just dropped their 5,000 word interview with Stormy Daniels, the former porn star who was allegedly paid $130,000 by Donald Trump's lawyer in 2016 to keep silent about their affair. The interview is from 2011, five years before the money and the non-disclosure agreement. And it is really a tell-all. Here, parsed for your reading pleasure, are the 10 weirdest parts of the In Touch interview.
1. When Donald Trump first invited Daniels to dinner, she didn't think it was a date.
Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night and I was like, “Yeah, of course!” Who would pass up an opportunity to talk to someone so interesting? I wasn’t trying to date him or anything like that.
She also added, "I don’t drink when I’m working," so she definitely thought this was a business dinner, not a date.
2. He's really into magazines with his face on the cover. Like, really, really.
He kept showing me he was on the cover of a magazine that had just come out and it was some sort of money magazine. . . [H]e just kept talking about this magazine that he was on the cover of, like, “Look at this magazine, don’t I look great on the cover?”
3. Trump is afraid to change his hairstyle because he thinks that would lead to him losing his money and power.
And I asked him about his hair. I was like, “Dude, what’s up with that?” and he laughed and he said, “You know, everybody wants to give me a makeover and I’ve been offered all this money and all these free treatments.” And I was like, “What is the deal? Don’t you want to upgrade that? Come on, man.” He said that he thought that if he cut his hair or changed it, that he would lose his power and his wealth. And I laughed hysterically at him.
4. Daniels didn't seem too enthusiastic about having sex with Trump.
When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, “Come here.” And I was like, “Ugh, here we go.” And we started kissing. I actually don’t even know why I did it but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, “Please don’t try to pay me.” And then I remember thinking, “But I bet if he did, it would be a lot.”
5. She could pick his penis out of a lineup.
I can definitely describe his junk perfectly, if I ever have to.
6. They didn't use protection.
It was kind of in the moment. And I was really kind of upset about it because I am so, like, careful. The company I work for is condom-only. But I remember for a fact that we didn’t because I’m allergic to latex. And I didn’t go up there with condoms on me.
7. He promised her she'd be on The Apprentice.
IT: Did he promise you that?
Stormy: Yeah, absolutely. He told me that he got a wild-card choice. That he could push one person through at will.
IT: And he said it was going to be you?
Stormy: Absolutely. 100% he promised me.
8. Trump fears and hates sharks completely.
You could see the television from the little dining room table and he was watching Shark Week and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something and it sank and it was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, “I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.” He was like riveted. He was like obsessed. It’s so strange, I know.
9. Trump said Daniels' nose looked like both a beet and an eagle.
“You know, you’re so beautiful. I love your little nose, it’s like a little beet.” I go, “Did you say a beet? Like, what the f---?” I started giving him a hard time about it. And he goes, “No, no, no, no! It’s majestic. It’s a very smart nose, like an eagle.”
10. He never once mentioned his wife, but he talked about his daughter, Ivanka, a lot.
He bragged about his daughter quite a bit though. He was very proud of her, which is nice. He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter. She is smart and beautiful, so I guess that’s a compliment. But as far as family, that’s all he ever said. He definitely is very proud of her, as he should be.