This could be the most convincing clue that Stormy Daniels is a serious threat to Trump.

Will porn star Stormy Daniels, who (allegedly) once told Trump to "bend over" before spanking him with a Forbes magazine, be the one to topple President Trump Inc.? We can't be certain. But someone on Twitter recently made a VERY convincing observation about why Stormy-gate could spell serious trouble for Donald Trump and his "presidency."

One way you know Stormy Daniels is a serious threat to Trump:



He has never once tweeted her name — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 25, 2018

"One way you know Stormy Daniels is a serious threat to Trump: He has never one tweeted her name," writes journalist Judd Legum.

Wowwwwwwwwwww. That is a very good point. Given Trump's tendency to tweet about whatever is bothering him 24/7, often calling out his adversaries by name, it's extremely telling that he has never mentioned Stormy's name. Not once. Nor has he accused her of lying.

It's no wonder the tweet went viral, with nearly 14,000 retweets since yesterday. It even attracted the attention of Chrissy Teigen.