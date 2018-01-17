Stormy Daniels describes sex with Trump, kills the libido of the entire nation.

Advertising

If you want to know what sex with Donald Trump is like, boy do I have good news for you! Stormy Daniels has given a detailed interview in In Touch magazine describing her sexual encounters with President Trump. InTouch Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Stormy was paid a six-figure sum by Trump's lawyer Michael "Says Who?" Cohen to stay quiet about the affair. Now tabloid InTouch has an on-the-record confirmation of their affair that was written in 2011, before any non-disclosure agreement was signed, and Trump was merely the host of The Apprentice. "Stormy (given name: Stephanie Clifford) confirms in her own words that she had sex with Donald Trump in his Lake Tahoe, NV, hotel suite in 2006 — a story that was corroborated to In Touch in 2011 by her good friend Randy Spears and supported by her ex-husband Mike Moz. Stormy also took and passed a polygraph test at the time of the interview," the magazine announced. The fling happened less than four months after Trump and Melania's son Barron was born. The first lady was at home with their new baby as he was storming Stormy. Stormy describes the sex as "textbook generic."

"I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, 'Please, don’t try to pay me,'" she said. Trump and Stormy met at the American Century celebrity golf tournament, where they were introduced to one another and even rode in the same golf cart. "Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like,'‘Yeah, of course!'" she told InTouch. Stormy was dressed up to go out to a restaurant, but when she arrived at Trump's hotel room, he was on the bed in his pajama pants. "We ended up having dinner in the room," she said.

How very Harvey Weinstein of him! (But thank goodness, this sex was consensual.) At one point during the meal, Stormy went to the bathroom. "When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, 'Come here.' And I was like, 'Ugh, here we go.' And we started kissing," she explained, no mention of whether or not Trump tasted like Tic Tacs. After the sex, Stormy told InTouch, "We hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice."

According to The Daily Beast's Erin Gloria Ryan, the affair continued for months after the golf tournament—perhaps for the entire duration of Barron Trump's infancy. The full interview is available in this week's InTouch magazine (remember magazines?), on newsstands now.