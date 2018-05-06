Stormy Daniels was a surprise guest on last night's legendary 'SNL' cold open.

Advertising
Last night's Saturday Night Live cold open was a treat! Unless you're the president of the United States, in which case...
The cold open was an embarrassment of riches, featuring a laundry list of star guests like Scarlett Johansson, as Ivanka, and Ben Stiller, as Trump's lawyer.
But porn star Stormy Daniels, who is currently suing the president over the alleged sex they allegedly had, stole the spotlight.
You can watch the whole clip here:
The internet is loving it so far.
The president.... maybe not so much? We'll find out soon enough.
