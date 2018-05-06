Stormy Daniels was a surprise guest on last night's legendary 'SNL' cold open.

Last night's Saturday Night Live cold open was a treat! Unless you're the president of the United States, in which case...

The cold open was an embarrassment of riches, featuring a laundry list of star guests like Scarlett Johansson, as Ivanka, and Ben Stiller, as Trump's lawyer.

Ben Stiller, Martin Short, Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Fallon, Scarlett Johansson, and Stormy Daniels....all in one sketch — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 6, 2018

But porn star Stormy Daniels, who is currently suing the president over the alleged sex they allegedly had, stole the spotlight.

"Call up Stormy Daniels and fix this once and for all.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/k56rfAaPNw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

You can watch the whole clip here:

The internet is loving it so far.