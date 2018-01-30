Trump's golf buddy and LPGA champ now denies saying he 'cheats like hell' on the golf course.

Update 1/30/18: Suzann Pettersen has taken to Twitter to deny the widely reported story that she said Trump cheated at golf: Sometimes you do interviews and media will twist whatever word/ saying to make a headline! It’s shocking to see... this is what I would call #fakenews

Why would I call someone a cheat.... never! — Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) January 30, 2018 According to USA Today, Pettersen denies the quotes, reportedly made to Norweigan paper Verdens Gang, which made their way into headlines all over the country. Original story: LPGA star and champion Suzann Pettersen sat down with a Norwegian paper to talk about "golf-crazed" President Trump, who she's played several times with since they became friends 10-years-ago. They've apparently met up twice in his last year as president. The origins of that friendship, by the way, are quite believably Trumpian. They got to know each other when he was one of the sponsors of the LPGA tour, before he "withdrew when they wanted too much money from him," according to Pettersen. She even stayed at Mar-a-Lago for one tournament with the rest of the golfers, and although his foray into her room when she got the flu was "the last face I wanted to see as I lay there sweating," she said she takes "everything he says with a pinch of salt. I know where it's coming from."

The golfer continued to support Trump as he became president, even as her tweet congratulating him led to a swift backlash. She deleted the tweet initially, before deciding to put it up again. "Surely I get to congratulate a person I know for that," she reasoned. Hats off for this man, @realDonaldTrump , Mr. president :) congrats my friend! #thetrumpshowwillcontinue — Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) November 9, 2016 But for someone who considers him a friend, she sure made some hilariously honest statements about his golf game — and she must have known they would be instantly mined for negative headlines across the internet.

LPGA legend Suzann Pettersen on Trump: "He cheats like hell. So I don't quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business." https://t.co/Qaaq78d4gn — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 30, 2018 "He cheats like hell... so I don't quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business." Thanks for the report. She also said she's "pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it's in the middle of the fairway when we get there." When the interviewer clarified that particular cheating anecdote, Pettersen confirmed: "Every time."

Pettersen also verified a rumor that Trump skips his final putt to keep his score down. "Yes, yes, that happens all the time. He always says he is the world's best putter. But in all the times I've played him, he's never come close to breaking 80." Immature minds of the internet will particularly enjoy this observation: "But what's strange is that every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship some place. I just laugh."

If you're confused about the dichotomy between Pettersen's "fondness" for Trump and her stories about his cheating and lying, it seems to all hinge on a jokey relationship between the two, where Pettersen refuses to take the man seriously. "I've got to know Trump so well that I don't take everything he says literally," responded Pettersen to a question on how she could support someone widely considered a misogynist. "Yeah, you'll never meet another person who loves himself as much as he does, but I have also met him on another level altogether, before he was president. I know how much he cares."

What he cares about, though, is golf: "He called me once a month and asked how things were going. It was always about golf. He is totally golf-crazed. Golf is the only thing the man thinks about."