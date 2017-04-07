Advertising

Now more than ever, it can be difficult and overwhelming to keep up with the news. Although it feels like we are continually being hit with tidal waves of information and opinions from a million different news sources, it is important to stay updated and informed.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump authorized an air strike in Syria, but how exactly did we get to this point in the first place? This video from Vox traces the Syrian conflict back to its beginning in 2011, and follows it to present day. Most importantly, it breaks down the complex situation in a way that is easy to understand.

Check it out.

